'He scares life out of opposition's captain because he can score so quickly,' Mark Butcher lauds Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's stature as India's finisher continues to grow. On Day 2 of the 2nd Test, the left-handed batsman showcased why he is a threat on any surface, against any opposition in the world. The pitch at the Chepauk Stadium deteriorated on Sunday, and it seemed the spinners will be an even bigger threat in the match going forward.
Moeen Ali did exactly what was expected of him. On the 2nd over of the day, he dismissed Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma. But then Pant launched the counter-attack.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!
The wicketkeeper-batsman started dealing in boundaries as he went on to register another half century. Unfortunately, India were bowled out for 329, and Pant was left stranded at 58*.
Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 2, former England cricketer Mark Butcher said that Pant has become a valuable player for the Indian team.
Also read: 'He read the situation so well,' Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's 'smart' fifty
"He was gutted that he ran out of partners, wasn't he? He took a single off the first ball of Olly Stone, and exposed the rest of the tailenders for the rest of the over and Stone finished things off," he said.
"He continues to impress ever since he's got back to the Indian team at Melbourne. He has impressed with the bat.
"He has work to do as wicketkeeper but all the while they are getting this sort of productivity out of him with the bat in the lower order and the fact that he scares the life out of opposition's captain because he can score so quickly. He is becoming an incredibly valuable player for the Indian team," Butcher added.
