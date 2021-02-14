IND USA
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can Pant power the hosts to a big score?
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can Pant power the hosts to a big score?

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: India start second day of the 2nd Test in a dominant position after scoring 300 on a turning track in Chennai. Follow India vs England live updates here.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Follow live updates of IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 2.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST

    Pitch Report

    Mark Butcher and Murali Kartik: "Parts of the pitch has turned into loose powder. There are plenty of spots for the spinners to exploit, particularly against the left-handed batsmen, there are plenty of holes which are waiting to open up. as the game moves on. Runs on the board in the first innings is crucial."

  • FEB 14, 2021 09:14 AM IST

    What would be Axar Patel's role?

    Axar Patel would have a simple role today - to just keep rotating the strike and keep one end steady.

  • FEB 14, 2021 09:07 AM IST

    Manjrekar sees a pattern in Rahane's form

    "It’s a pattern, something that we have seen in the last 3-4 years where he has this cold run and he plays an innings and we get an impression that Rahane is at his best. I just want him to carry form like Joe Root has done for England. And you can see how much the team benefits when somebody carries his form," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.


    Should Ajinkya Rahane be more consistent?

  • FEB 14, 2021 08:59 AM IST

    Rishabh pant - big score coming?

    Rishabh Pant has reached 90s four times. The stage is set for him to go berserk and get a hundred. Is a big score coming?

  • FEB 14, 2021 08:43 AM IST

    Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday

    BIG NEWS! Booking of tickets for the third Test between India and England at the world's biggest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad will begin from Sunday, officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said.


    So, get ready for the pink Test!

  • FEB 14, 2021 08:42 AM IST

    Former and current cricketers predict result

    “So 300 on the board for India, they are well ahead of the game, thanks to Rohit Sharma,” said Vaughan in a show called Cricbuzz Chatter.


    “In these conditions India is unbeatable. Should win the match in three and half days. Although, England have picked up three wickets, but still, I feel they are missing the trick in their strategy and field placements,” Jalaj Saxena tweeted.

  • FEB 14, 2021 08:41 AM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane spoke on India's performance

    Ajinkya Rahane: "We knew that it was going to turn from Day one, obviously good to win the toss. The partnerships were vital - Rohit and Pujara got one, so did Rohit and myself. Rohit said it was important to be positive on this wicket. What happened in the first Test was past, I wanted to be positive, back myself on this wicket. The key was to use good footwork. We had the strategy (on the sweep), we did discuss the game plan on this, and wanted to make them bowl to our strengths, good that the plans came off. I thought the first 20-30 balls were important. Then you get an idea on the pace and the bounce, you're never in on this wicket, so it was important to be positive. Another 50-60 runs from here will be good, Rishabh is still there, another partnership or two will be good. It was difficult when they were bowling quicker through the pace, varying the pace id crucial on this surface."

  • FEB 14, 2021 08:26 AM IST

    Danger man for India

    “The key batters from England’s point of view are Dom Sibley and Joe Root,” Gambhir said on Star Sports at the end of day’s play.


    Can Sibley and Root trouble India on a turning Chennai track, as Gambhir has predicted?

  • FEB 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST

    India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. The visitors will be happy getting 6 wickets on Day 1. India, on the other hand, will be thrilled to cross 300 with Rishabh Pant still in the middle. He can still take them to 400, if he gets going on Day 2. England would look to get him out as soon as possible.

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can Pant power the hosts to a big score?

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: India start second day of the 2nd Test in a dominant position after scoring 300 on a turning track in Chennai. Follow India vs England live updates here.
