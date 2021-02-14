India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can Pant power the hosts to a big score?
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Follow live updates of IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 2.
Follow all the updates here:
FEB 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Pitch Report
Mark Butcher and Murali Kartik: "Parts of the pitch has turned into loose powder. There are plenty of spots for the spinners to exploit, particularly against the left-handed batsmen, there are plenty of holes which are waiting to open up. as the game moves on. Runs on the board in the first innings is crucial."
FEB 14, 2021 09:14 AM IST
What would be Axar Patel's role?
Axar Patel would have a simple role today - to just keep rotating the strike and keep one end steady.
FEB 14, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Manjrekar sees a pattern in Rahane's form
"It’s a pattern, something that we have seen in the last 3-4 years where he has this cold run and he plays an innings and we get an impression that Rahane is at his best. I just want him to carry form like Joe Root has done for England. And you can see how much the team benefits when somebody carries his form," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.
Should Ajinkya Rahane be more consistent?
FEB 14, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Rishabh pant - big score coming?
Rishabh Pant has reached 90s four times. The stage is set for him to go berserk and get a hundred. Is a big score coming?
FEB 14, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
BIG NEWS! Booking of tickets for the third Test between India and England at the world's biggest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad will begin from Sunday, officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said.
So, get ready for the pink Test!
FEB 14, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Former and current cricketers predict result
“So 300 on the board for India, they are well ahead of the game, thanks to Rohit Sharma,” said Vaughan in a show called Cricbuzz Chatter.
“In these conditions India is unbeatable. Should win the match in three and half days. Although, England have picked up three wickets, but still, I feel they are missing the trick in their strategy and field placements,” Jalaj Saxena tweeted.
FEB 14, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane spoke on India's performance
Ajinkya Rahane: "We knew that it was going to turn from Day one, obviously good to win the toss. The partnerships were vital - Rohit and Pujara got one, so did Rohit and myself. Rohit said it was important to be positive on this wicket. What happened in the first Test was past, I wanted to be positive, back myself on this wicket. The key was to use good footwork. We had the strategy (on the sweep), we did discuss the game plan on this, and wanted to make them bowl to our strengths, good that the plans came off. I thought the first 20-30 balls were important. Then you get an idea on the pace and the bounce, you're never in on this wicket, so it was important to be positive. Another 50-60 runs from here will be good, Rishabh is still there, another partnership or two will be good. It was difficult when they were bowling quicker through the pace, varying the pace id crucial on this surface."
FEB 14, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Danger man for India
“The key batters from England’s point of view are Dom Sibley and Joe Root,” Gambhir said on Star Sports at the end of day’s play.
Can Sibley and Root trouble India on a turning Chennai track, as Gambhir has predicted?
FEB 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. The visitors will be happy getting 6 wickets on Day 1. India, on the other hand, will be thrilled to cross 300 with Rishabh Pant still in the middle. He can still take them to 400, if he gets going on Day 2. England would look to get him out as soon as possible.
'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
'Should win in three and a half days': Cricket pundits predict 2nd Test result
- Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
Gambhir names two key England batsmen India should be wary of in the second Test
- Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
Twitter users, cricketers come down heavily on umpire Chaudhary for big error
India in a comfortable position against England on rank turner
Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes involved in heated argument, umpires intervene
'In the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form
- Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course
- Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
Cheers and cheerleaders return to Indian sport
- Fifty percent of the stadium’s box seats were released online for occupancy by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association—with a list of Covid protocols to abide by—and Saravanan ensured he was one of them.
Pretorius' records spell leads South Africa to easy win over Pakistan in 2nd T20
DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire's error
Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England
