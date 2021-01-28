India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)

India will take on England in a 4-match Test series starting February 5, which will be the first outing for Virat Kohli and his men on home soil since cricket resumed after the enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India recently beat Australia in Australia in a series for the ages and will have their tails up. Joe Root's England come into the series on the back of a 2-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka and will be up for the challenge.

India's rivalry with England is its oldest as the team played its inaugural Test against the English and the former colonial rulers were the first ever team to visit India as well.

This will be the 16th visit of the English team to Indian shores to play Test cricket. In 122 Test matches till date between the two teams, India have been victorious on 26 occasions while they have lost 47 times and 49 matches have been drawn.

India have won 7 series at home while England have triumphed on Indian soil on 5 occasions while 3 series have ended in a draw. India thrashed Root's England 4-0 in 2016. England's win in 2012-13 is the only time India has lost a Test series at home against any opposition in the last 16 years.

In the first part of our series we looked at England's tours to India from 1933-34 to 1963-64. In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.

1972-73: Chandrasekhar bamboozles Englishmen as India win series 2-1

Former India cricketer BS Chandrasekhar. FIle ((Twitter/ICC))

England came to India with the desire to extract revenge for their loss to the Indians at home the previous year. Things started in great fashion for the tourists as Tony Greig starred with the bat in both innings of the first Test to help the three lions win.

But the Indian spinners, led by BS Chandrasekhar, crashed the English party soon as the hosts roared back by winning the next two Tests. Flat tracks at Kanpur and Mumbai in the last two Tests put paid to England's chances of a comeback as India won the series 2-1.

Chandrasekhar picked up 35 wickets in the 5 matches at an average of 19, recording best figures of 8/79.

1976-77: Bowlers put India on the mat as Greig's England script thumping triumph

Tony Greign in action against India in the Delhi Test of 1976 (Getty Images)

England were under huge pressure coming into the series as they had lost 'The Ashes' to Australia and were also thrashed by the West Indies. Their record in India wasn't the greatest since second world war and captain Greig's team faced an uphill task.

But the response from his team was outstanding. Opener Dennis Amiss's mammoth 179 in the first Test in Delhi laid the foundation as India failed to recover from John Lever's burst of 7/46 in the first innings. The left-arm paceman returned to complete a 10-wicket-haul for the match as England won by an innings and 25 runs.

A Bob Willis fifer and Tony Greig century set up a 10-wicket win in the second Test in Kolkata while the series was wrapped up by the visitors with another commanding performance in Chennai. John Lever the hero again with 7 wickets in the match.

Bishen Bedi and Chadrasekhar combined to help India win the Bengaluru Test but a draw in the final tie gave England a deserved 3-1 series win.

1980: England crash India's party by winning Golden Jubilee Test

Ian Botham in action in the Golden Jubilee Test in Mumbai (Getty Images)

The BCCI celebrated its Golden Jubilee by inviting England for a one-off Test at Mumbai. What was expected to be a celebration of Indian cricket, turned out to be a disaster as Ian Botham's all-round genius blew the hosts away.

A fighting century in the first innings and 13 wickets in the match meant England won on a canter by 10 wickets and Botham's legend just got stronger.

1981-82: India edge under strength England 1-0 ﻿

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi (Getty Images)

England were expected to continue their winning run on Indian soil but the tour was hampered as several key players returned home citing fatigue. It was later found out that the players tried to organise a rebel tour to South Africa.

India won the the first Test match and then held on to the lead by drawing the next four matches. Spinner Dilip Doshi and paceman Kapil Dev ended the series with 22 wickets apiece while Sunil Gavaskar was the highest run-getter with 500 runs. Gundappa Viswanath shone bright in the middle order with two centuries to his name.

1984-85: Gatting guides England to series win

Mike Gatting in action against India (Getty Images)

The series was in jeopardy due to the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but it finally took place with a few changes in the schedule. Leg spinner Sivaramakrishnan's 12-wicket burst helped the hosts take the lead in the series in Mumbai. England spinners Phil Edmonds and Pat Pocock responded in style in the second Test as England levelled the affair with an 8-wicket win.

After a drawn third Test, England went ahead in the fourth as Mike Gatting and Graeme Fowler slammed double tons to floor the Indians. Neil Foster picked 11 wickets to Set up a huge win. A flat Kanpur deck meant lots of runs were scored in the fifth Test but it ended in a draw giving England a deserved win.

1992-93: Kumble and Kambli give India first clean sweep over England as a new generation arrives

File photo of Anil Kumble (Getty Images)

England had Graeme Hick in their line-up, the great batting force from county cricket. But it was the Indian batsmen who made merry in home conditions. Skipper Azharuddin set the tone with a 182 in the first Test at Eden Gardens. Anil Kumble and Venkatpathy Raju picked up 6 wickets apiece to ensure India chased down an easy fourth innings target.

The prodigious Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Sidhu slammed tons in Chennai and Kumble picked up 6 in the second innings to help India wrap up the series. Vinod Kambli made a name for himself with a double century in Mumbai as Kumble returned with a seven-wicket haul as India completed their first ever whitewash over England.

In the final part we will look at the Test series played in the 21st century.

