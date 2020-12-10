India vs England 2021 Schedule: England tour of India Full Schedule, venue, dates - All you need to know

cricket

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:30 IST

Cricket will return to India in February next year when India play host to England. India are scheduled to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England - as it was announced by the BCCI on Thursday. It will be a good chance for both the teams to get used to the conditions in India, especially with the T20 World Cup set to take place in India next year. The fans will be eager to see cricket return to the country after nearly a year.

Here is the full schedule of India vs England 2021.

India vs England 2021, Test series Schedule

1st Test: Chennai | 5th Feb-9th Feb

2nd Test: Chennai | 13th Feb-17th Feb

3rd Test: Ahmedabad | 24th Feb-28th Feb (D/N)

4th Test: Ahmedabad | 4th-8th March

India vs England 2021, T20I series Schedule

1st T20I: Ahmedabad | 12th March

2nd T20I: Ahmedabad | 14th March

3rd T20I: Ahmedabad | 16th March

4th T20I: Ahmedabad | 18th March

5th T20I: Ahmedabad | 20th March

India vs England 2021, ODI series schedule:

1st ODI: Pune | 23rd March

2nd ODI: Pune | 26th March

3rd ODI: Pune | 28th March