India vs England 2021 Schedule: England tour of India Full Schedule, venue, dates - All you need to know
India vs England 2021 Schedule: India are scheduled to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England - as it was announced by the BCCI on Thursday. The England tour of India will begin in February.
Cricket will return to India in February next year when India play host to England. India are scheduled to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England - as it was announced by the BCCI on Thursday. It will be a good chance for both the teams to get used to the conditions in India, especially with the T20 World Cup set to take place in India next year. The fans will be eager to see cricket return to the country after nearly a year.
Here is the full schedule of India vs England 2021.
India vs England 2021, Test series Schedule
1st Test: Chennai | 5th Feb-9th Feb
2nd Test: Chennai | 13th Feb-17th Feb
3rd Test: Ahmedabad | 24th Feb-28th Feb (D/N)
4th Test: Ahmedabad | 4th-8th March
India vs England 2021, T20I series Schedule
1st T20I: Ahmedabad | 12th March
2nd T20I: Ahmedabad | 14th March
3rd T20I: Ahmedabad | 16th March
4th T20I: Ahmedabad | 18th March
5th T20I: Ahmedabad | 20th March
India vs England 2021, ODI series schedule:
1st ODI: Pune | 23rd March
2nd ODI: Pune | 26th March
3rd ODI: Pune | 28th March
