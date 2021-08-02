‘Hoping for some contributions from our tail-enders’: Rahane names bowler who can bat and fill-up for Pandya’s absence

Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane lauded pacer Shardul Thakur's ability to contribute with the bat in the lower-order. Thakur left a great impact with the bat during the Brisbane Test against Australia, earlier this year. The Mumbai cricketer had scored a half-century and picked up 7 wickets.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, Rahane was asked who among bowlers is the best bet with the willow and may be fill-up for Hardik Pandya’s absence. The Indian vice-captain named fellow Mumbaikar Thakur.

“Everyone is different. Hardik what he did in 2018 was different for us. Shardul can bat. You have seen Shardul bat in Australia and he did well in domestic cricket as well,” Rahane said about Thakur.

“Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh and Ishant are putting in the effort in the nets. Whatever 20-30 runs we score in end, matters a lot.

“It's good that they are wanting to bat for at least 10-12 minutes in the nets. See result comes later and what is important is the process and working hard, and contribute as a member of the team. We are hoping for some contributions from our tail-enders,” he added.

Rahane also spoke about the tracks prepared by England for the five-match series. He said Team India is fully aware that England could unleash a green top surface for the visitors, who need to counter the seamer-friendly conditions.

“We expect England to give us such kind of wickets and its their home conditions and we are not going to think too much about it. Winning each and every moment in Test cricket is really important. We are not really worried what kind of wickets are given to us,” said Rahane.

(With PTI Inputs)