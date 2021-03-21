‘If there was power from one side, he showed silken touch at the other end’: Parthiv Patel lauds Kohli’s knock
Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has heaped praise on Virat Kohli after India registered a clinical 36-run win in the fifth T20I against England on Saturday to clinch the series 3-2.
The Indian skipper made a massive change in the batting line-up as he came to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma after Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl. Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 80, helping India post a massive total of 224/2 in 20 overs. Later, he effectively handled his bowling resources as the visitors were restricted to 188/8.
While speaking on Star Sports Network, Parthiv hailed Kohli for his impressive leadership that led India to a terrific win in the series decider.
“No amount of praise is enough for Virat Kohli the batsman and captain. He did an amazing job as a captain today. He brought the main bowlers whenever wickets were required and changed the course of the game,” said Patel.
“He was in good form, had scored two consecutive half-centuries although he did get out early in the last match. But here we need to praise the other batsmen as well along with Virat Kohli because they allowed Virat Kohli to play his own game. The shots he played, if there was power from one side, he showed the silken touch at the other end,” Parthiv added.
Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said that Kohli has been ‘absolutely outstanding’ in this series and added that everyone was waiting to watch the Indian skipper’s this avatar.
“I was slightly surprised when in the pre-tournament press conference, he said that they will be playing a different brand of cricket. We saw in the first match that he tried to hit more and got dismissed for a duck while playing a big shot against Adil Rashid.
“Then he understood this will not work out. He scored three half-centuries. He starts slowly but after that he doesn't only change the gear, he changes the game itself. He has been absolutely outstanding and this is the Kohli we were all waiting for,” said Chopra.
