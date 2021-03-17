‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja

Following India’s 8-wicket defeat in the third T20I against England on Tuesday, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja was of the opinion that some players are not playing in ‘their ideal positions’. Citing the example of Hardik Pandya, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that the all-rounder’s batting skills are not being fully utilised by the team.

Pandya hasn’t been able to express himself with the bat properly in the series so far. During the third T20I on Tuesday, he came out to bat at No. 7 and couldn’t do much against the likes of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. He ended up playing a knock of 17 runs off 15 deliveries which included two sixes.

ALSO READ | Put those two in this team and they just make it so good: Michael Vaughan

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said that Pandya could have performed better if he didn’t have to face England’s frontline bowlers.

“I feel some players are not playing in their ideal positions. For example, I am a big fan of how Hardik Pandya plays his game. When he came out to bat, look at the England bowlers who had overs left. Archer, Wood, and an over or two of someone else.

“There is no team who have five frontline bowlers. You will always have one bowler who's slightly weaker than the others. India need to understand which batsman will give them the maximum returns when they come up against a particular bowler,” said Jadeja.

“You know the pace at which Hardik Pandya bats when he’s having a good day. You have to think whether you want to up the ante when your batsmen are facing Archer or Wood, or when someone like Jordan or Sam Curran is bowling. That’s why I feel India’s current batting lineup isn’t in their best interest,” he added.

ALSO READ | With yet another drop catch, Virat Kohli registers unwanted fielding record

Earlier in the series opener on March 12, Pandya came in at No. 6 and scored 19 runs off 21 balls before perishing to Jofra Archer. He didn’t get a chance in the 2nd game as skipper Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan did most of the job and guided India to a terrific 7-wicket win.