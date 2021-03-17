'Put those two in this team and they just makes it so good': Vaughan feels current Indian T20 team 'not that good'
- India vs England: Vaughan's comments come after India made one change to their Playing XI for the third T20I against England on Tuesday.
Michael Vaughan, the former England, captain feels the current Indian T20I team that is up playing against England is 'not that great' given the constant chopping and changing that is being done to the Playing XI. Vaughan's comments come after India made one change to their Playing XI for the third T20I on Tuesday, bringing in Rohit Sharma to open the batting with KL Rahul and leaving out Suryakumar Yadav, who one game ago, had made his India debut.
Also Read | 'Virat Kohli had to go down to No. 4 which is not ideal': Aakash Chopra
Vaughan reckons the current Indian team is not as good as they should be and that the additions of two senior players in fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completely change the way this team operates. Bumrah is missing from the T20Is as he was granted a leave by BCCI on personal grounds, which as it turns out, was for his wedding, while Jadeja is recovering from a fractured thumb he sustained during the India-Australia Test series.
"You're up against the best team in the world and it very much reminded me of England in the Test series. Chopped and changed everything, and they are not that great a Test match team. This Indian T20 team is not that good," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
Also Read | 'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination
"It's as good as it should be so when you get things that work, keep it. Keep it till the next game. I do think Bumrah, Ravi Jadeja… put those two into this team and they just make it so good. You get an extra bowling option and a left-hand batting power with Jadeja and a world-class performer in Jasprit Bumrah."
Even with Rohit returning, Vaughan did not agree with India's decision to shuffle the batting order, saying it wasn't the best of moves to push Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli a position below, especially since both were coming off impressive half-centuries opening the batting at No. 3 respectively.
"India, I didn't quite understand with the bat in hand how they changed two players who had done so well in the last game. Ishan Kishan, who had opened the batting goes to three and Virat Kohli who played brilliantly at three goes to four. Surely, you keep the substance of what had worked in the previous game, you maneuver a KL Rahul in the middle of the order," the former England captain said.
