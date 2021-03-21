Home / Cricket / India vs England: Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg
India vs England: Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg

After clinching the Test and T20I series, the Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Indian team arrived in Pune by a chartered Flight from Ahmedabad.(Twitter)

The Indian cricket team arrived here for the final leg of the ongoing series against England, which comprises three ODIs, beginning with the first game on Tuesday.

After claiming the four-Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, India on Saturday clinched the five-match T20 series by 3-2 margin at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium.

It is reliably learned that the Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived here by a Chartered Flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM.

The three ODI matches are to be played at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, on the outskirts of the city, on March 23, 26, and 28, sans spectators.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav were included in India's 18-member squad which was announced on Friday.

Apart from Kohli, the Indian squad also comprises Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India had suffered a 1-2 loss in the ODI series in Australia last year.

