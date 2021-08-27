Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag predicts Virat Kohli to score a century in 2nd innings at Headingley

It has been a long while since Indian cricket fans have seen captain Virat Kohli scoring a century. In his career so far, Kohli has registered 70 international tons - 43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests. But Kohli's last hundred was in the Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Since then, Kohli has gone 50 innings without scoring an international hundred across all formats. His form in the ongoing England Test series has come into question with him not even being able to register a half century in 4 innings so far.

Also read: Dawid Malan says he's 'committed to IPL' amid uncertainty over England T20 World Cup, Ashes squads

Kohli was once again dismissed by veteran England pacer James Anderson in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley. The India skipper went back to the hut for just 7 runs, as the visitors were bundled out for 78.

Now, with the 3rd Test completely tiled in the hosts England's favour on Day 3, fans are expecting big things from the Indian batting line-up to somehow find a way to save the Test match. And one such prediction came from Rajasthan Royals' youngster Riyan Parag.

Parag, who is known to be a big fan of Kohli, took to Twitter to predict that Kohli will score a century in the 2nd innings.

"Virat Kohli 100 2nd innings lesgoo," Parag wrote.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar advised that Kohli should give a call to legend Sachin Tendulkar to seek tips for his lack of runs in England.

“He should give a quick call to SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?" said Gavaskar during commentary on Wednesday.

“That is a bit of a worry for me, because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump," added Gavaskar while pointing to the fact that he is being drawn into playing outside the off-stump.