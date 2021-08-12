Is Indian team worried about Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's form? Virat Kohli gives an interesting answer

There has been a lot of talk around Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s form recently. Two of the most experienced players in the Indian Test team, Rahane and Pujara have been disappointing lately but India captain Virat Kohli does not think it is a worrying sign for Team ahead of the second Test against England at Lord’s starting on Thursday.

Since January 2019, Pujara has scored only 1050 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 32.81, which is considerably lower than his career average of 45.86. Moreover, his strike rate of 38.07 in that period is the lowest ever in his Test career of more than a decade.

Rahane is faring no better. Ever since that scintillating hundred in Melbourne that scripted one of cricket’s greatest turnarounds, the Indian Test vice-captain has registered only one fifty-plus score. His average of 20.61 in the 8 Tests he played after that boxing day Test in Australia – all in 2021 – is the worst of his career in a calendar year.

When asked about Rahane and Pujara’s form heading into the second Test, Kohli gave an interesting answer.

"I do not think that is an area of concern. Our basic focus is not to think about where are people individually at the moment, collectively how much strength they bring into the team is our focus. As a batting unit, we are looking to perform in difficult conditions so that we are in winning positions and someone is going to put their hand up every game,” Kohli said at a virtual press conference on the eve of the Lord’s Test.

The Indian captain also backed Rishabh Pant, saying that the left-hander would go for his shots if he thinks he can change the game situation with his batting.

"That is basically how he plays. He has the capability to carry on and play long innings in that manner. It does not necessarily have to be a very defensive role, when there is a demand for the situation, he is intelligent enough to understand. If we are looking to save a game, you would not see him play those kinds of shots. Wherever there is a 50-50 situation and he can change the game, he will take the chance," said Kohli during a virtual press conference.

"That's how he plays and that is who he is. We want him to be that way. From Rishabh, we expect that he plays the innings that changes the momentum of the game and takes that balance towards us. He is going to play this way," he added.