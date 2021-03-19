‘It's not easy to walk in at three in your first game’: Virat Kohli hails Suryakumar’s 'stunning' knock in 4th T20I

Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on batsman Suryakumar Yadav who scored his maiden T20 half-century in the 4th T20I against England on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The Mumbai batsman, who made his debut in the second T20I, smashed 57 to help the hosts post 185 for 8. In reply, India restricted England to 177 for 8 to win the match and level the five-match series 2-2.

Suryakumar began his innings with a six over fine-leg and then carried on with his outstanding batting to bring up his maiden fifty off just 28 balls on Thursday. He struck six fours and three maximums during his innings to top score for India after being asked to bat.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli hailed Suryakumar Yadav’s fearless approach and said that the latter’s innings left everybody ‘stunned’ in the dressing room.

“Special mention to Surya, he batted outstandingly well in his first game. Similar to Ishan. They are quite fearless having played in the IPL. We don't have any T20Is after this so I want the guys to be confident and come out of it very strongly.

“It's not easy to walk in at three in your first game and we all were stunned. He stamped his authority and allowed the likes of Shreyas, Hardik and Pant to do their job. I am a fan of these youngsters,” said Kohli.

The Indian skipper also highlighted Hardik Pandya’s economical spell that helped to put pressure on the England batters. The all-rounder registered the magical figures of 2/16 in his spell.

“I am more happy for Hardik who bowled his four overs. It augers well for us if he does it for us. He was potent with the new ball. He has skill with the ball and he clicked 140+ as well. He put enough pressure on Roy and then got Sam Curran out as well in the end. His role in the defence, in the end, was very crucial,” he added.