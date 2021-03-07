‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: De Villiers hails Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Former South African captain AB de Villiers lauded Indian skipper Virat Kohli for leading India to an emphatic series win against England and making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

On Saturday, India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test to clinch the 4-match series 3-1. It was India’s 13th successive Test series win on home soil under Kohli’s leadership. They will now face New Zealand in the WTC final, which is scheduled to commence from June 18, 2021, at Lord’s.

De Villiers took to Twitter and acknowledged Kohli’s leadership under which the youngsters played with freedom and dominated the game.

“Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game,” tweeted AB de Villiers.

“It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down,” he added.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel paired up once again to script England’s demolition in the second innings of the fourth Test. They picked up 5 wickets apiece to bundle up the visitors for 135. The duo finished the series with a combined haul of 59 wickets.

After losing the first Test by 227 runs, India made a terrific comeback in the series and won the rest of the games. After clinching the series on Saturday, captain Kohli admitted that the loss in Chennai made them ‘pick up their body language’.

“The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home,” he added.