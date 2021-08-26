India vs England: 'It was so special' - James Anderson says Virat Kohli is someone 'you want to keep quiet'

England fast bowler James Anderson won another battle against India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley, as the right-handed batsman nicked a delivery just a tad bit outside off stump to the wicketkeeper Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Kohli, who faced just 17 balls in his innings, walked out to the hut after scoring 7 runs.

It was the 7th time in his career that Anderson had picked Kohli's wicket. After the end of the play on Day 1, the veteran pacer said that dismissing Kohli was a special moment for him as it is important to keep the India captain quiet.

"I think so (it was special). We have had some great battles over the years. He is someone you want to keep quiet. Especially, in a five-match series, if he gets going he can be very disruptive," Anderson said at the virtual press conference.

Anderson also dismissed KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in a similar fashion as India were bundled out for 78. Speaking on how he continues to be in his best form, the 39-year-old Anderson revealed that he works harder in the gym.

"As I get older, I feel like I have to work that little bit harder in the gym. I feel like I bowl less in the nets, and try to save it for when it matters in the middle," Anderson said.





"The biggest test in Test cricket is mentally getting yourself up for bowling big spells and playing in big games. It's about keeping yourself switch on through games and switch off when you are not bowling -- that's something I've always had," he added.

Asked about his problematic right shoulder, he said: "It still hurts. You just find a way of putting up with it. it's just part and parcel of the job."

Anderson said that after all the talk during the Lord's Test, the aim here was to "shut the noise" and focus on the job. India took a 1-0 lead at Lord's riding on the tail-enders' brave display with the bat followed by their excellent bowling.

"We have made a conscious effort of trying to just focus on us, on what we do well and try and ignore everything else, the outside noise or wherever there might be going on, and make sure there's a real focus on what we do well," the fast bowler signed off.

(With PTI inputs)