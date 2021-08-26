'Virat Kohli was upset': Rishabh Pant reveals ball was thrown at Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday revealed that the spectators in the crowd threw a ball at pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. This comes just a few days after bottle corks were thrown at India batsman KL Rahul at Lord's from the crowd in the 2nd Test.

During the play on Wednesday, India captain Virat Kohli was seen on TV getting angry and asking Siraj, who was stationed at the boundary, to throw the object out of the stadium.

Pant was asked about the incident at the virtual press conference after the day's play and he recounted what went down.





"I think, somebody (from the crowd) threw a ball at Siraj, so he (Kohli) was upset. You can say whatever you want, chant, but don't throw things at fielders. It is not good for cricket, I guess," the left-handed batsman said.





India have not filed any official complaint yet over the incident. The 27-year-old Siraj, who played a key role in the team's win the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when Australian crowd at the SCG abused him and called names which led to eviction of a few spectators, leading to stoppage of play.

Meanwhile, India suffered a batting collapse on Wednesday as they were bundled out for 78 in the first innings after Kohli opted to bat. England finished the day off with 120 for no loss, taking a lead of 42 runs.

(With PTI inputs)