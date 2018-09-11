India vs England: KL Rahul surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli with century at Oval

KL Rahul surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to post the second highest score by an Indian batsman in the fourth innings of a Test match on Tuesday. With a target of 464, India lost quick wickets but Rahul stitched together a brilliant partnership with Rishabh Pant to give India some hope.

Rahul, who scored 149 in 224 balls, went past the previous record of 146 which belonged to Dilip Vengsarkar. Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is third in the list with his 141 against Australia in Adelaide while Sachin Tendulkar (136) and Vijay Hazare (122) are fourth and fifth respectively.

KL Rahul kept his calm on Day 4 of the fifth Test match between India and England and although wickets kept tumbling on the other end, he ended the day on 46. On Day 5, Rahul clipped his sixth delivery of the day leg-side for four to complete a fifty -- the first by an India opening batsman this series.

Rahul slapped Stokes over extra-cover for six to go into the 90s in extraordinary fashion before his top-edged pull for four off the all-rounder took him to 97. The 26-year-old Rahul then pulled the fast bowler through mid-off, another remarkable boundary, to complete his fifth hundred in 29 Tests.

KL Rahul reached three figures in 118 balls faced, including 16 fours and a six.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 21:11 IST