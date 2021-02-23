Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

Virat Kohli is destined to go down in history as a man with plethora of individual and captaincy record. He is already the most successful Indian Test captain ever in terms of victories and a win in the third Test against England will make him the most successful Indian Test captain at home.

He is currently at par with MS Dhoni with 21 Test wins on home soil. Motera could be the place where he gets ahead of his predecessor.

Kohli though said that these record don not matter much to him, while speaking to the media on the eve of the match.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli can surpass MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record in the pink-ball Test

"These are very fickle things which probably look great from the outside comparing two individuals and that's something that people on the outside love to do all the time.

"But that really doesn't matter to any of us to be very honest because the mutual respect and understanding and camaraderie that we have as teammates or with your ex-captain is something that you hold really close to your heart," the Indian captain said.

ALSO READ - India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

Kohli made his Test debut under Dhoni's captaincy in June 2011 and soon went on to become the batting mainstay of the team. Kohli didn't have the greatest start to his Test career but Dhoni persisted with the youngster and the rest as they say is history.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket mid-way through the 2014-15 tour of Australia and handed over the reins to Kohli, who has since taken Indian cricket to newer heights.

Kohli's win percentage as skipper is by far the best among Indians and is third behind Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting among skippers who have led in 25 or more matches.