India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad

The Virat Kohli-led India pulled off an impressive win in the 2nd Test against England at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday last week. After winning the toss, Kohli's team posted a total of 329 in the first innings, and then bowled out the opposition for just 134. With a lead of 195 runs, India added 286 runs more on the board, setting a target of 420 for the Joe Root-led side to chase.

England were bowled out for 164 on the fourth day, losing the match by 317 runs, as India levelled the four-match Test series at 1-1.

With the win, Kohli equalled MS Dhoni's record of most Test wins by an Indian captain at home. Both Kohli and Dhoni have won 21 matches in India as captain so far in their career.

But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.

Other Indian captains in the list following the duo are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).

Meanwhile, with 3,703 runs at home for Kohli is 23 runs away from surpassing Dilip Vengsarkar’s tally and becoming the 6th highest Test run-getter in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli are also, respectively, 45 & 12 runs away from becoming the 3rd Indian batsmen to amass 1,000 Test runs against England at home after Sunil Gavaskar (1331) and Gundappa Viswanath (1022).

