IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad

India vs England: But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST

The Virat Kohli-led India pulled off an impressive win in the 2nd Test against England at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday last week. After winning the toss, Kohli's team posted a total of 329 in the first innings, and then bowled out the opposition for just 134. With a lead of 195 runs, India added 286 runs more on the board, setting a target of 420 for the Joe Root-led side to chase.

England were bowled out for 164 on the fourth day, losing the match by 317 runs, as India levelled the four-match Test series at 1-1.

Also read: Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s

With the win, Kohli equalled MS Dhoni's record of most Test wins by an Indian captain at home. Both Kohli and Dhoni have won 21 matches in India as captain so far in their career.

But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.

Other Indian captains in the list following the duo are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).

Meanwhile, with 3,703 runs at home for Kohli is 23 runs away from surpassing Dilip Vengsarkar’s tally and becoming the 6th highest Test run-getter in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli are also, respectively, 45 & 12 runs away from becoming the 3rd Indian batsmen to amass 1,000 Test runs against England at home after Sunil Gavaskar (1331) and Gundappa Viswanath (1022).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli ms dhoni india vs england

Related Stories

India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts. File(PTI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts. File(PTI)
cricket

Ashwin all set to surpass Hadlee, Steyn in elite list of Test bowlers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:29 PM IST
India vs England: Now, as India get ready for the Day/Night Test against England at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Ashwin is eyeing the club 400.
READ FULL STORY
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in the domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
India vs England: But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:27 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ishant was asked to mention a few highlights from his stellar career, and the pacer said that he has learnt a lot from former India bowler Zaheer Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats during the first T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand.(AP)
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats during the first T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand.(AP)
cricket

Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Walking in to bat at 11-2, the left-hander smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his 59-ball knock to help New Zealand reach 184-5 in their 20 overs after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
cricket

‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In a tweet last year, Shastri had asked Suryakumar to remain "strong" and "patient". Well, finally, the patience and hard work for the Mumbai batsman has paid off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
cricket

Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Pant’s re-entry in the shortest format and Kishan’s arrival means Virat Kohli will be spoilt for choices while selecting the wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the first T20I at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during Cricket World Cup on July 05, 2019 in Leeds, England.(Getty Images)
India captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during Cricket World Cup on July 05, 2019 in Leeds, England.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
England's Ben Stokes bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST
After comprehensively winning the first Test in Chennai, the England cricket team were humbled by Team India at the same ground as they fell to a massive 317-run defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The WTC final will definitely be on the mind of the team management of both the captains as they take on each other in the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
cricket

‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in the domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan hits a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)
Ishan Kishan hits a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Speaking to indiatoday.in, Ishan Kishan's brother Raj revealed how the 22-year-old called up the family members and cried after his name was called up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP