India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad
The Virat Kohli-led India pulled off an impressive win in the 2nd Test against England at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday last week. After winning the toss, Kohli's team posted a total of 329 in the first innings, and then bowled out the opposition for just 134. With a lead of 195 runs, India added 286 runs more on the board, setting a target of 420 for the Joe Root-led side to chase.
England were bowled out for 164 on the fourth day, losing the match by 317 runs, as India levelled the four-match Test series at 1-1.
With the win, Kohli equalled MS Dhoni's record of most Test wins by an Indian captain at home. Both Kohli and Dhoni have won 21 matches in India as captain so far in their career.
But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.
Other Indian captains in the list following the duo are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).
Meanwhile, with 3,703 runs at home for Kohli is 23 runs away from surpassing Dilip Vengsarkar’s tally and becoming the 6th highest Test run-getter in India.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli are also, respectively, 45 & 12 runs away from becoming the 3rd Indian batsmen to amass 1,000 Test runs against England at home after Sunil Gavaskar (1331) and Gundappa Viswanath (1022).
India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Pant's re-entry in the shortest format and Kishan's arrival means Virat Kohli will be spoilt for choices while selecting the wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the first T20I at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
