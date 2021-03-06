Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Sundar key for India as hosts eye big first-innings lead
India vs England 4th Test Live Score(BCCI)
Live

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Sundar key for India as hosts eye big first-innings lead

India vs England 4th Test Live: India will resume their innings on 294/7. Washington Sundar notched up his 3rd Test half-century after Rishabh Pant fell for 101. The hosts lead England by 89 runs. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:35 AM IST

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: Rishabh Pant's scintillating ton followed by Washington Sundar's patient fifty has given India an edge over the visitors. The hosts have taken an 89-run lead and the duo of Sundar (60*) and Axar Patel (11*) will resume India's innings on 294/6. Get IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 Full Scorecard, and ball by ball updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 06 Mar 2021 08:35 AM

    India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England. Team India came out with a lot of energy on the second day as the knocks of Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar (60) put the hosts on top. Kohli & Co have taken a lead of 89 runs and with Sundar on the crease, there is a lot to expect on the third day as well. India will resume their innings on 294 for 7.

Topics
india vs england
