India vs England Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull-led IND set sights on fifth title, take on ENG in Antigua
- India U19 vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022 Final: Team India takes on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Follow IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score & Updates from the U19 World Cup final.
India U19 vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022 Final: Led by Yash Dhull, a confident unit look add to India’s rich legacy as they take on England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. With four trophies and eight final appearances, India are the most successful team in the bienniel event's history. India's entry to fourth consecutive final is a testament to its cricket structure and the 2022 batch will aim to extend the domination further. Despite being hit by Covid-19 during the league stage, India have enjoyed a strong run of play in the Caribbean so far. And with a full set of players to choose from for the final, they are the favourites to clinch the silverware. Both India and England have so far maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament, with the four-time champions having crushed Australia on way to setting up a title clash against the Tom Prest-led side. The English camp is chasing its own piece of history, having won the trophy last in 1998. They will be more than keen to end their title drought of the last 24 years.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 05:06 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Score & Updates: India's road to the final
Semi-final - The Yash Dhull-Shaik Rasheed duo put up an impressive display with the bat in the semi-final against Australia. The pair put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket. In response to India's 290, Australia never got going. Vicky Ostwal picked three to bowl out the opposition for just 194.
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 05:00 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Score & Updates: India's road to the final
Quarter-final: Ravi Kumar picked up three wickets as Bangladesh were restricted to just 111 runs. Vicky Ostwal also added two to his name. The Indian team chased the modest total in just 30.5 overs to storm into the semis!
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 04:59 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Score & Updates: India's road to the final
Match 3 - IND U19 vs UGA U19: In a lop-sided contest, Raja Bawa notched up a record-breaking 162, breaking Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at the U 19 World Cup. India posted 405 and Uganda, in reply, bundled out for just 79 as the IND colts won by a record margin of 326 runs!
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 04:57 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Score & Updates: India's road to the final
Match 2 - IND U19 vs IRE U19: Harnoor Singh & Angrish Raghuvanshi hit half-centuries, helping India post an intimidating 307 total. In response, Ireland faltered to post just 133 on the board. India clinched the game by a huge margin of 174 runs.
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 04:54 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Score & Updates: India's road to the final
Match 1 - IND U19 vs SA U19: The Indian boys have had their moment in the sun in the Caribbean. They defeated South Africa by 45 runs in the opener with skipper Yash Dhull scoring a brilliant 82! He will be eyeing another match-defining knock today.
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 04:50 PM
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score & Updates: IND colts eye record-extending fifth title
After a stellar run in the tournament, the Indian colts are staring at the final hurdle. India had a flawless run to the final despite being hit by Covid-19, which led to skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed missing a couple of league fixtures. They defeated Australia in the semis to march into the finals!
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 04:44 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 final between India and England! The day is finally here! The title showdown of the tournament is less than two hours away. India will look to add one more trophy in the cabinet, having won four trophies in 14 editions. With eight appearances in the final, India are also the most successful team in the history of the biennial event. The batch of 2022 aims to carry on India's domination in the U19 World Cups and lift record-extending fifth title today! England, on the other hand, are chasing its own piece of history. The English camp last reached the title clash way back in 1998 when it won its sole trophy to date. The Tom Prest-led side will look to finally end the 24-year-long trophy drought.