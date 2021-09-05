India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 4: India bank on Virat Kohli to set England sizeable target
- IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score: Virat Kohli will lead India's charge on Day 4 of the fourth Test match at The Oval. Follow India vs England live score 4th Test Day 4
India vs England live score 4th Test Day 4: India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume Day 4 with the aim to take India's lead over 300. If it does happen, then their bowlers can come into play and push for victory in on the last day. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's mammoth partnership handed India the advantage on Day 4. They lead by 171 runs as a fascinating fourth day's play awaits us.
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 02:58 PM
Can England strike early?
The opening hour will be as important for England. They know that they take control once again if they can get 2-3 early wickets in the morning. Going by the form of Rahane and Pant, if the English batsmen get Kohli and Jadeja out cheaply, they will sense a strong finish
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 02:50 PM
How crucial will be the first hour be?
The first hour of this 4th day is probably as important as an hour can get in Test cricket. Both Kohli and Jadeja know that they need to bat out the first session, especially the first hour, without losing their wickets. Should these two manage to do that while scoring, they will put England under immense pressure
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 02:44 PM
Kohli and Jadeja to take guard
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153-run stand for the second wicket put India in the driver's seat. Soon after they were removed in the same over by Ollie Robinson, Jadeja and Kohli played out the last hour before bad light forced early stumps.
So far, Kohli (22*) and Jadeja (9*) have stitched a 33-run stand. They will be key to India setting a sizeable target today.
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 02:31 PM
Pujara batting with “intent”
It's almost as if a different Cheteshwar Pujara turns up for the second innings. For a second consecutive Test, the No.3 batsman was happy to play aggressive shots in the second innings. He scored a well-made 61 off 127 balls, at a S/R of 48.03
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 02:25 PM
A Rohit Sharma special
Rohit Sharma, 8 years after making his Test debut, finally got the big monkey of his back. On the third day of the Test, he brought up his maiden overseas Test century. After hitting 7 on home soil, Sharma finally crossed the line on Saturday.
Eventually, he got out while pulling on 127.
-
Sun, 05 Sep 2021 02:15 PM
Ind vs Eng 4th Test Day 4
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England. The Oval Test has reached an interesting juncture and today could prove to be the decisive day. Stay tuned to find out how the day plays out!