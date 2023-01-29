India vs England Live Score, U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: IND-W bowl against ENG-W in Under-19 WC summit clash

India U19 vs England U19 Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final: India Under-19 Women's team captain Shafali Verma has won the toss and opted to field against England Women in the final of the inaugural Under-19 World Cup final. The U-19 units of India and England will lock horns in the final of the ongoing World Cup at the Senwes Park in in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday evening. This is the first edition of the U-19 World Cup for women. India headed into the finals after a thumping victory over New Zealand, whom they defeated by eight wickets. England, on the other hand, defeated Australia in a low-scoring encounter. Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are two prominent names from the Indian camp. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup 2023: