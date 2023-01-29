India vs England Live Score, U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: IND-W bowl against ENG-W in Under-19 WC summit clash
India U19 vs England U19 Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final: IND-W captain Shafali Verma has opted to bowl against ENG-W after winning the toss. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup 2023:
India U19 vs England U19 Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final: India Under-19 Women's team captain Shafali Verma has won the toss and opted to field against England Women in the final of the inaugural Under-19 World Cup final. The U-19 units of India and England will lock horns in the final of the ongoing World Cup at the Senwes Park in in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday evening. This is the first edition of the U-19 World Cup for women. India headed into the finals after a thumping victory over New Zealand, whom they defeated by eight wickets. England, on the other hand, defeated Australia in a low-scoring encounter. Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are two prominent names from the Indian camp. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG, U-19 World Cup 2023:
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:26 PM
India vs England U-19 Live Score: It's beginning to drizzle
It's gotten overcast and the HD camera spotted a bit of drizzle behind the batter. There was some rain expected around this time as per the forecast but it should be nothing more than passing showers. As the sun plays hide and seek, Titas Sadhu comes steaming in from round the wicket and crams Scrivens for room.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:25 PM
India vs England U-19 Live Score: Streaky but Holland gets is away for a FOUR
Another chance for India but slightly tough one would reckon. Niamh Fiona Holland cuts offpsinner Archana Devi and the ball takes the outside edge and flies past the fielder at slips. Thick edge and the fielder had no chance. ENG 7/1 after 2 overs.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:20 PM
India vs England U-19 Live Score: OUT! Dream start for India
Titas Sadhu, as she has done many times earlier in this World Cup, has given India-Women a brilliant start. Successful over as she removes Liberty Heap with a back of a lenght delivery and the opener departs following a simple caught and bowl dismissal. ENG-W 1/1 after the 1st over.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:16 PM
India vs England U-19 Live Score: Heap, Scrivens open for ENG
For India, it's Titas Sadhu with the new ball. Starts off with a gentle delivery. Scrivens takes a single to get ENG-W off the mark.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:12 PM
India vs England U-19 Live Score: The National Anthems are done with
Shafali Verma with a big smile on her face. The sun is out, the stage is set and we are just minutes away from the start. Shafali has once endured the heartbreak of a World Cup final defeat, when with the senior women's team, India lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final. Three years later, she has the chance to press the reset button.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 04:59 PM
India vs England U-19 Live Score: Here's how the two teams stack up
India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens (Captain), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 04:58 PM
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Score: Shafali Verma wins toss, India unchanged
And the decision taken is that similar to the semi-final, India will be bowling first. No hesitation there as Shafali Verma is confident that her team can chase the total down.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 04:40 PM
India vs England Live Score: Focus on Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma, on the other hand, has managed 157 runs from the same number of outings, which include one half-century.
-
India vs England Live Score: Tournament's leading run-scorer
While many had expected Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh to make the most impact at the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, it is Shweta Sehrawat, who has been the most successful from the Indian camp.
The batter has amassed 292 runs from six outings and is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 04:21 PM
India vs England Live Score: Complete squads
England: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Emma Marlow, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Lizzie Scott
India: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 04:16 PM
India vs England Live Score: What happened in the semis
India defeated New Zealand by eight wickets. Batting first, New Zealand managed 107/9 in 20 overs and India chased down the 110-run target in 14.2 overs.
England, on the other hand, defeated Australia in a low-scoring thriller. Batting first England were bundled out for 99 in 19.5 overs. Australia in response were bundled out for 96 in 18.4 overs.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 04:04 PM
India vs England Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the U'19 Women's T20 World Cup final between India and England. The match will be played at the Senwes Park in in Potchefstroom, South Africa and will start at 5:15 pm. Stay tuned for further updates!