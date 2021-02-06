Live

India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli & co. eyes quick wickets in Chennai

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Bumrah dismissed Sibley on final ball of Day 1 but England captain Joe Root will kick things off on Day 2. Root scored a ton on Day 1, and will hope to take England past 500-run mark. India need quick wickets. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.