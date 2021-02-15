India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India look to set huge target for England
FEB 15, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Chennai pitch unacceptable at Test level: Mark Waugh
"I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks," Mark Waugh wrote on Twitter.
Thoughts on Waugh's comments on the pitch?
FEB 15, 2021 08:00 AM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England. The stage is set for the hosts to set up a mammoth target for England to chase on a tricky surface. The spinners will be key for England on Day 3 to bowl out India as soon as possible. Plenty of action in store!
2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India look to set huge target for England
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
- India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
