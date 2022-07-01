India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant scores brisk fifty, IND reach 174/5 at tea in Birmingham
- India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Day 1: Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India reach 174/5 at tea. Follow Live score and updates of the IND vs ENG Match Today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 1: Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer fell in quick succession in the second session, leaving India reeling at 98 for five in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. Rishabh Pant then teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja as the two left-handed players helped India recover from blows and cross the 150-run mark. India reached 174/5 at tea. Earlier, India reached 53/2 at lunch, which was taken early due to an expected drizzle. Shubman Gill fell early to James Anderson after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field. The veteran seamer struck again to remove Cheteshwar Pujara, who nicked it to Zak Crawley in the slips. Kohli joined Vihari before rain halted the opening session. Rain forced early lunch with the scoreboard reading 53/2. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, India went with Pujara at the top alongside young Gill, while Shardul Thakur made it to the eleven in place of off-spinner Ashwin. Anderson replaced Jamie Overton in the England team. Bumrah will be keen on showing his captaincy acumen as he leads India against a vastly improved opposition. Bumrah has replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out on Thursday with a bout of Covid-19.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 09:02 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: Pant, Jadeja add 76 runs
The ball seem to do a fair bit early in the session but Pant and Jadeja found their groove. Potts' double shook the visitors and Shreyas also fell early on 15. But the Pant-Jadeja pair thrived under pressure and hitting boundaries at regular intervals.
Both left-handers have hit 10 fours and a six to tilt the session in India's favour. 76-run partnership off just 101 balls... India have responded sharply after early blows.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:52 PM
India vs England Live Score: Pant, Jadeja lead IND fightback
It's been India's session, thanks to the 76-run partnership between Pant and Jadeja. Both batters didn't shy away from hitting regular boundaries, which was crucial in bailing the team out of a precarious situation. India lost Vihari, Kohli, and Shreyas in quick succession at the start of the session.
IND 174/5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:49 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: India reach 174/5 at tea
Umpires call for tea after India reach 174/5 in 44 overs, with Pant (53 not out) and Jadeja (32 not out) in the middle.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:43 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Rishabh Pant reaches half-century
Rishabh Pant reaches his 10th Test fifty! A quality innings from the youngster. He gets to his fifty with a four against Leach. He's got no sense of panic against spinners.
Pant keeps bowlers under constant pressure, thanks to his scoring and shot-making ability at the No. 5 position.
IND 172-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:40 PM
India vs England Live Score: Six runs off Ben Stokes' over
Stokes bangs it short but Jadeja gets into position quickly and hooks it away to fine leg. A single to end the over. Six runs off it. Just five minutes left for tea.
IND 167-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:32 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR!
Short and wide... Pant doesn't miss out on those. He slices it hard behind point to get closer to his fifty. Pant has gathered 46 off 48 balls, with Jadeja scoring 42-ball 28.
The two left-handers have added 62 runs in just 75 balls.
IND 160-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:27 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: Bowling Change
England captain Ben Stokes is into the attack to bowl his first over of the Test.
IND 152-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:23 PM
India vs England Live Score: India touch 150-run mark
Jadeja hits it through mid-wicket for a couple. The partnership is over 50 now and India have touched the 150-mark as well. Interestingly, Pant and Jadeja have added 38 in the last four overs.
IND 150-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:19 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rishabh Pant gets going
36.3: There it comes! Pant being his aggressive self against left-arm spinners. The left-handed dasher dances down the track and hits it straight past the bowler.
36.4: Leach alters the length and bowls it short... but Pant pulls it away past the backward square leg fielder. Four runs!
36.5: SIX! Down the ground!!! Pant hits an 89m in the duel against Leach. He clears the rope with ease and 50-run partnership comes up as well.
IND 148-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:15 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Bowling Change
Jack Leach is back into the attack.
IND 134-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:12 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: Glorious shot by Ravindra Jadeja
Another full delivery, another glorious shot from Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian beats opposition captain Ben Stokes, who gives up the chase at mid-off.
IND 134-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:06 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: Pant, Jadeja brisk against Anderson-Broad
Pant flicks it away to mid-wicket. Three runs and the scoreboard has been moving briskly in the last couple of overs. Are Anderson-Broad getting a bit too eager for wickets rather than playing the waiting game?
IND 129-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:04 PM
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Boundaries keep coming for India! Jadeja hits it down the ground against Anderson. Third boundary in the last seven balls.
IND 125-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:02 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: 11 runs from Stuart Broad's over
Pant joins the fun! Broad bowls a half volley outside the off-stump and Pant gets into position quickly and dispatches it through the covers. 11 runs off the over.
IND 121-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:58 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR!
Lovely from Jadeja! A straight bat shot down the ground. It was in his hitting arc and the India all-rounder opens face of the bat against Stuart Broad.
IND 114-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:54 PM
India vs England Live Score: Tidy from James Anderson
LBW appeal... but it's perhaps the height that saves Jadeja. Looked like it was pitching outside the leg stump too. Anderson walked back quickly after the appeal.
On the next delivery, Jadeja nudges it gently to the cover for a single. Just one off the over.
IND 109-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:52 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: James Anderson bowls from other end
Anderson continues from the other end. England are hungry for wickets at the moment. While Anderson removed both Indian openers, Potts scythed through the middle order by removing Vihari and Kohli after the rain break. Anderson removed Shreyas to add a third wicket under his belt. Onus on Jadeja and Pant to resurrect the innings.
IND 109-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:46 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja survives
Brilliant from Root!!! An absolute jaffa from Broad that took Jadeja's outside edge. But replays showed the ball touched the ground with Root's fingers not completely underneath it. The soft signal was not out too. Jadeja survives!!!
IND 108-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:37 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: LBW appeal
Broad comes round the wicket against the two left-handers. He hits Jadeja on the thigh pad and it's a half-hearted LBW appeal, height being the main reason behind it.
IND 107-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:32 PM
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Not Pant but it's Jadeja who gets into the act against Leach. Jadeja charges down the track and whacks it over the mid-on fielder who was inside the circle. Four runs!
IND 105-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:29 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja joins Rishabh Pant
Shreyas looked to glance Anderson's delivery but was caught by surprise, perhaps because of the extra bounce and pace. Billings takes an excellent catch behind the sticks.
Much to everyone's surprise, Jack Leach comes into the attack. Meanwhile, Jadeja has joined Pant in the middle.
IND 98-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:24 PM
India vs England 5th Test: WICKET!
Anderson strikes again to remove Shreyas! A faint tickle and Billings makes no mistake behind the stumps.
IND 98-5
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:23 PM
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Trademark Pant stroke! He dances down and drills it straight down the ground against Anderson. He won't shy away from taking risks, even when he is up against the cherry.
IND 98-4
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:21 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: FOUR!
Pure timing! Potts bowls it a bit outside off and Shreyas crunches it through the covers.
IND 93-4
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:18 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Shreyas Iyer joins Rishabh Pant
Pant hits it with authority towards long-on for three runs. Shreyas has joined Pant as both batters look to help the team recover from two quick blows. Will be interesting to see their batting approach. While Pant is expected to play the Pant way, it remains to be seen whether Shreyas plays the second fiddle.
IND 89-4
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:12 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Virat Kohli falls for 11
Kohli took a stride forward, looking to defend Potts delivery that was aimed at the sixth-stump line. Unlucky way to get out, with the ball ricocheting on. But Kohli's lean spell with the bat continues. He falls after scoring 11 off 19 deliveries. Potts picks up his second wicket.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:06 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Virat Kohli departs
Potts strikes again!!! Kohli was in two minds... the ball took a bottom edge and crashed into the stumps. Huge blow!!!
IND 71-4
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:01 PM
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Four to fine leg! Kohli glances it away after Potts bowls it on his pads. A much-needed boundary. The sun is out but gloom prevails over India at the moment.
IND 69-3
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:59 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rishabh Pant joins Virat Kohli
Vihari was plumb in front, perhaps surprised by the Potts' line. He falls for 20 as wickets continue to fall. Rishabh Pant has joined Kohli in the middle.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:54 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Hanuma Vihari departs
WICKET! Big shout for LBW and the finger goes up! Vihari walks off without going for the review. Potts gets his first wicket and he's over the moon.
IND 64-3
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:53 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live: Five off James Anderson over
21.3: A nip-backer from Anderson and Kohli plays it gently towards point for a quick single.
21.6: Vihari gets on top of that and punches it through point. Bairstow gets there in time but Indian batters run three to keep the scoreboard moving.
IND 62-2
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:49 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Anderson back to business
James Anderson into the attack from the other end.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:46 PM
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
First ball after the rain break... and Kohli gets an inside edge and it races towards the fine leg boundary. Lucky four but Kohli would happily take some fortune at the moment. The second session is set to be a two hour session.
IND 57-2
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:39 PM
India vs England Live Score: Virat Kohli, James Anderson in focus
Anderson's double has rocked India in the opening session, with the Asian heavyweights losing both openers before lunch. Anderson will now look to add a few more under his belt. In response, Kohli and Vihari set sights on resurrecting the Indian innings... Live action to start soon! Stay tuned for live updates...
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:33 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Revised conditions
Play to restart at 2.15PM (6:45PM IST)
*2nd session - 1415-1615
*3rd session - 1635-1830
*84 overs today and 97 tomorrow permitting weather.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:29 PM
India vs England Live Score: Play resumption
Good news!!! The play is finally resuming at 6:45pm IST! The drizzle has stopped and the square has been dried. We are good to go! Stay tuned for further updates!
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:14 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
Oh no!!! It has started raining again, just minutes before the scheduled inspection at 6:15pm IST. It's a light shower but the covers are back again. Frustrating for fans of both teams…
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:11 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Onus on Bumrah to spearhead bowling attack
India, who headed into the Test match after playing a four-day warm-up game, may be under-cooked in English conditions where batting is a cumbersome task. But a lot will rely on captain Jasprit Bumrah, who leads the pace-quartet comprising him, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj. Even if India don't score a mountain, their star-studded pace attack has the ability to turn the game on its head.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:55 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Next inspection at 6:15 PM IST
There is going to be another inspection at 6:15 PM IST, with wet outfield being a major concern at Edgbaston. Stay tuned for further updates!
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:51 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Wet outfield delays start of second session
The covers are still on. But umpires have a chat with the groundsmen. The drizzle has stopped and the play is expected to resume – provided there are no further rain hiccups.
India 53/2 in 20.1 overs
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:40 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Rain Update
James Anderson will be licking his lips under these conditions and a riveting 'Kohli vs Anderson' battle is on the cards. Edgbaston can dry up fast despite the showers and we hope the play gets resumed as soon as possible. It has stopped raining and there's a pitch inspection at 5:45pm IST. Stay tuned for Live updates!
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:23 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
The rain seems to have cleared up and covers are being taken off. The super-soppers are cleaning the outfield at Edgbaston. Hopefully, the play will resume after the delayed lunch break. But it's still dark. Stay tuned for Live updates!
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:20 PM
India vs England Live Score: Anderson's beauty to remove Pujara
Pujara, who returned to the Test fold after a stellar county spell with Sussex, looked his usual self. Like Gill, Pujara also hit a couple of boundaries before Anderson forced him to play an awkward defensive stroke.
Crawley plucked another catch in the slip cordon. Pujara scored 13 off 26 balls.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:15 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's brisk start and early exit
Pujara and Gill were watchful for the first couple of overs before the latter produced a few boundaries. Gill hit four boundaries but jabbed at an Anderson delivery which was pitched outside the off stump.
From the commentary box, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the youngster could have taken his time in the middle. Zak Crawley took a regulation catch in the slip cordon as Gill fell for just 17.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:08 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
It continues to drizzle and the covers are still on. We will get an idea about the restart after 30 minutes of lunch interval.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:02 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Spotlight on Virat Kohli
Anderson ended first session with figures of 8-2-15-2, with Virat Kohli (1 not out) and Hanuma Vihari (unbeaten 14) looking to bail the Indian team out of a precarious situation.
The spotlight will be on Kohli, who battles a lean patch that has led to his international century drought. Stay tuned for Live updates!
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:59 PM
India vs England Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara vs James Anderson
Cheteshwar Pujara has four single-digit first innings scores in the ongoing series. No prizes for guessing who is behind these lowly scores! Anderson ageing like fine wine.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:53 PM
India vs England 5th Test: ENG in firm control
England will be happy with the performance. The makeshift opening pair Pujara and Gill got off to a brisk start before Anderson picked up his first wicket. He generated extra bounce against Gill, who nicked it to Crawley at second slip.
Anderson struck again to remove Pujara in a similar fashion. The seasoned batter went for a forward push but edged to Crawley. The 'pie' has gone England's way. Textbook Jimmy Anderson on display!
IND 53-2
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:48 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: India reach 53/2 at Lunch
Lunch has been taken as it continues to drizzle at Edgbaston.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:45 PM
India vs England 5th Test: James Anderson's showing
McCullum was spotted applauding his team from the balcony. Anderson would be happy with his performance, having inflicted early blows. The rain interruption can also lead to early lunch... stay tuned for further updates!
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:40 PM
India vs England Live Score: Rain interrupts play
The big hover cover is being dragged on to the field as players make their way out. The drizzle has gotten heavier.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:37 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Virat Kohli off the mark with a single
Solid defence from Kohli, who is standing out of his crease. He negates the movement with a forward block and then takes a quick single on the next delivery.
IND 53-2
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:35 PM
India vs England Live Score: Virat Kohli vs James Anderson
The big battle every fan has been waiting for! It's Anderson vs Kohli!
Kohli is happy to leave the first four deliveries. Little bit of movement from Anderson and Kohli lets it pass. It's quite overcast at the moment.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:32 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Virat Kohli joins Hanuma Vihari
Anderson forced Pujara to play it and the forward defence led to an edge. The Indian has now been dismissed by Anderson on 12 occasions. Virat Kohli joins Vihari in the middle.
IND 46-2
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:28 PM
India vs England Live Score: James Anderson strikes again
WICKET! Another one for James Anderson! He generates extra bounce to outfox Pujara, who nicks it to Crawley in the slips.
IND 46-2
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:25 PM
India vs England 5th Test: Hanuma Vihari survives
Edged!!! But Zak Crawley drops it in the slips. The ball took the outside edge before flying to the slips. Crawley tried to pluck it with his right hand but was a bit late to react. Vihari survives!!!
IND 45-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:16 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Bowling Change
Potts finishes with a dot. Vihari is happy to leave the delivery that was outside the off stump. End of 15th over and James Anderson is back into the attack.
IND 43-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:10 PM
India vs England Live Score: Umpire reverses LBW decision
England feel there's a little inside edge... and up goes the finger! But Pujara has reviewed it straightaway. UltraEdge shows a spike when it touched the Indian's thigh pad. Aleem Dar has to reverse his decision!
IND 43-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:02 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: James Anderson's huge bowling feat
Just two off Potts' over and Pujara-Vihari pair keeps moving the scoreboard slowly but steadily. Also, Anderson has touched 100 Test wickets against India on home soil. He is leading the panel with 100 plucks, followed by Harbhajan Singh (86 wickets against Australia) and Stuart Broad (84 wickets against Australia).
Just one wicket gone in the first hour. 13 overs bowled by England.
IND 38-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:55 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Pujara survives run-out chance
Direct hit and Pujara was gone!!! Vihari nudged it towards mid-on and ran for a single. A quick call from Vihari and there was a bit of hesitation from Pujara, who eventually dived at the keeper's end.
IND 36-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:50 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score and Updates
Good punch off the backfoot and Vihari takes an easy two. Fresh from the New Zealand series, Potts claimed 14 wickets in three Tests.
IND 33-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:48 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Bowling Change
End of the tenth over and England have made a bowling change. Matthew Potts, 23, replaces Anderson.
IND 31-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:45 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Pujara, Vihari watchful against pacers
Just a single off Anderson's over. Pujara nudges it gently at backward point for a single. Both Pujara and Vihari are taking time to settle. Coming at the top in place of Rohit, Pujara has a big task at hand.
IND 31-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:38 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Tidy from Stuart Broad
That's a beauty from Broad. It had bounce and got little bit of movement as well. The Englishman targets the fourth stump line to beat Vihari, who is finding his feet on the surface.
IND 30-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:35 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Hanuma Vihari joins Pujara
Hanuma Vihari is the next man in and he faces Anderson's nip-backer on his first two deliveries. He drives the third ball in the cover region and gets off the mark with a couple of runs.
Three runs off Anderson's over but the Englishman has got the prized wicket of Gill, who looked in control with his eye-catching strokes.
IND 29-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:29 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: WICKET!
Edged and gone! Anderson gets rid of Shubman Gill, who edges it to Crawley at second slip. He probably could have left it! Gill falls for 17.
IND 27-1
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:27 PM
India Vs England Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill in fine touch
5.1: What a shot! Gill looking in fine touch! Broad bowls it short and Gill pounces on it with a pull towards square leg. The young Indian had all the time in the world.
5.3: Another one! Gill plays it with soft hands and it goes past the slip cordon. Four runs in the third man region and that's Gill's fourth boundary in first six overs.
IND 26/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:24 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score and Updates: Beaten!
Beaten!!! A wobbled-seam delivery from Anderson and it generated some extra bounce as well. Pujara caught by surprise as it travels to Billings behind the sticks.
IND 18/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:21 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: FOUR!
Shot of the morning! Gill produces an effortless shot down the ground. Anderson dished out a half volley and Gill was in complete control of the stroke.
IND 17/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:17 PM
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test: FOUR!
Absolutely straight! Pujara gets off the mark with a solid drive down the ground. Not a huge backlift or followthrough. Pujara hits it with the full face of the blade. Four runs!
IND 11/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:15 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Edged but doesn't carry
2.3: Just shy of Bairstow at third slip! Gill edged it but played it gently… and Anderson's fullish delivery didn't carry to Bairstow in the slip cordon.
2.5: Anderson bowls it at Gill's legs and it deflects off the Indian's pads. Two runs towards fine leg... leg byes!
IND 7/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:11 PM
India Vs England Live Score and Updates
Broad bowls one on the leg stump and Pujara flicks it to mid-wicket. But it's a dot ball. Both English pacers haven't forced either Indian opener to play most deliveries so far.
IND 5/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:09 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Pujara up against Broad
Stuart Broad starts from the other end but oversteps on his first ball. He is up against Pujara, who has opened in eight innings with 395 runs under his belt.
IND 5/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:04 PM
India Vs England Live Score: Shubman Gill off the mark with a four
Four to end the over and Gill's account is underway! He produces a graceful shot, clipping it towards mid-wicket. First runs!
IND 4/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:03 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Shubman Gill decides to leave
Anderson targetting the fifth stump channel but Gill is happy to leave the first four deliveries. Warm-up for Billings behind the sticks.
IND 0/0
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:01 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: James Anderson starts
Ben Stokes leads out England as Edgbaston witnesses the start of the much-delayed fifth Test. Anderson starts off proceedings with the ball. Shubham Gill faces the first ball on an overcast morning at Edgbaston. Let's play!
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:56 PM
India Vs England Live Score: Players lined up for national anthems
England, on the other hand, have compromised on the batting depth with Overton out of the eleven. But Stokes and co will rely heavily on James Anderson, who can dish out magical spells at Edgbaston. The one-off 'decider' is just minutes away from the start! Players are heading to the ground for the national anthems. Stay tuned for Live updates...
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:52 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Pujara set to open alongside Gill
Pujara set to open with young Gill! The seasoned batter has been entrusted with the role after a stellar County run with Sussex. India haven't gone with a second spinner in Ashwin. Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur becomes the fourth pacer, with Jadeja being the lone tweaker in the eleven.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:45 PM
India Vs England Live: Dravid effusive in praise for captain Bumrah
"I think he (Bumrah) is a very thoughtful individual, understands the game very well. Also he commands the respect of the team, which is very important as a leader. Bowling changes, field changes obviously will only get better with time. It's a new challenge," says Rahul Dravid.
"It's not easy for a fast bowler to captain, he's got to think about his own bowling too. Have had a few conversations with him, and told him that we need him more as a bowler."
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:37 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: India Playing XI
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:35 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Bumrah on team changes
“It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s,” says Bumrah.
“Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder.”
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:32 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score and Updates
England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:31 PM
India Vs England Live Score: Toss Update
England have won the toss. Ben Stokes opts to field at Edgbaston
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:30 PM
India Vs England Live: Will it rain at at Edgbaston?
Rain threat looms large with showers being expected on the opening two days. As per weather.com, temperatures will hover around 19° C. The chances of rain stand at 36 per cent during the day.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:28 PM
India Vs England Live Score: Virat Kohli on cusp of massive feat
While the spotlight remains on Jasprit Bumrah, former skipper Virat Kohli will be itching to end his much-talked-about century drought. Kohli was the captain for the previous Test matches of the series.
The star batter is just 40 runs away from becoming the third Indian batter to score 2,000 runs against England in men’s Test cricket.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:15 PM
India Vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Sam Billings (wkt), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:15 PM
India Vs England Live Score: James Anderson returns to ENG XI
England have recalled James Anderson, who missed the conclusion of England's series whitewash of New Zealand. England's all-time record Test wicket-taker will be licking his lips in the seaming conditions. Anderson replaced Jamie Overton in the eleven.
"Jamie got his opportunity to show what you can do on a cricket field and he gave the best account possible of himself," England captain Ben Stokes told reporters on Thursday.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:11 PM
India Vs England Live Score: England's stellar start under Ben Stokes
While India are under-cooked for the delayed Test, England head into the game with a series sweep against New Zealand. following a superb start to life under their new leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum during the recent whitewash of Test world champions. Edgbaston will witness two new skippers writing the climax of a riveting series.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:05 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Bumrah and co stare at massive series win
India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of Covid-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.
Nine months hence, Bumrah is set to wear the captain's armband as the team looks to seal series on the English soil. India are on the brink of securing their first Test series victory in England since 2007.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:59 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score and Updates
Mayank Agarwal has joined the squad as cover and India also have stumper-batsman KS Bharat and middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari in the ranks.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:58 PM
India Vs England Live: Opening pair conundrum
With Rohit Sharma out of playing eleven, Cheteshwar Pujara has a good chance of opening the batting with young Shubman Gill.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:57 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Ashwin or Shardul Thakur?
Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami select themselves automatically. But it remains to be seen whether the team management goes with fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur or off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who isn't an automatic pick when it comes to overseas Test matches.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:51 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Bumrah steps into Kapil Dev's shoes
Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest format since the nation first played in 1932. The Gujarat pacer has 123 wickets in 29 Test matches and has witnessed a meteoric rise since his international debut in 2016.
He has grown into one of the world's best fast bowlers. Also, the last pacer captain that India had was the legendary Kapil Dev.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:47 PM
India Vs England Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah drawing inspiration from Dhoni
Jasprit Bumrah also spoke to MS Dhoni, who remains one of the most successful captains in the sport. "I spoke to MS (Dhoni) -- he was straight away captain of India, had never captained anyone else, and was one of the most successful ever."
"I am only focused on how I can help the team, not what I have done before, how cricket conventions work or how the rules are set."
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:44 PM
India Vs England Live Score: ‘I am always up for responsibility’
"You play cricket for responsibility," Bumrah told reporters on the eve of the Edgbaston Test. "When there is pressure the taste of success feels good.
"I'm always up for more responsibility. I love tough challenges and this is no different. You want to challenge yourself in deep water."
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:43 PM
India Vs England Live: Jasprit Bumrah relishes challenge of being in ‘deep water’
It's no secret that Jasprit Bumrah is among the finest bowlers of the current lot. He is set to relish the challenge of being in "deep water" against revitalised England. Stumper Rishabh Pant has been named as Bumrah's vice-captain at Edgbaston.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:41 PM
India Vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates
Interestingly, Bumrah will be the seventh Indian captain in just seven months since Rahul Dravid's appointment as the head coach.
Dravid had Shikhar Dhawan when he first took over the team to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs assignment. He has now witnessed the appointment of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Bumrah.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:41 PM
India Vs England 5th Test Live Score: Bumrah takes over the mantle from Rohit
The Indian team management was sweating over Rohit Sharma, who had contracted Covid-19 during the four-day practice game against Leicestershire.
Jasprit Bumrah will now lead the team against a strong England camp that is fresh from a 3-0 demolition against world Test champions New Zealand.
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:35 PM
India Vs England Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-delayed fifth Test between India and England. It's indeed been a tour of surprises with the gauntlet of captaincy being thrown at pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He is all set to become the seventh Indian captain in as many as last nine months.
It remains to be seen whether Bumrah's baptism by fire could usher in another fast bowler-captain era in Indian cricket. India face a vastly improved England at Edgbaston, Birmingham... stay tuned for LIVE updates!