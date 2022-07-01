India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant scores brisk fifty, IND reach 174/5 at tea in Birmingham

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 1: Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer fell in quick succession in the second session, leaving India reeling at 98 for five in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. Rishabh Pant then teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja as the two left-handed players helped India recover from blows and cross the 150-run mark. India reached 174/5 at tea. Earlier, India reached 53/2 at lunch, which was taken early due to an expected drizzle. Shubman Gill fell early to James Anderson after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field. The veteran seamer struck again to remove Cheteshwar Pujara, who nicked it to Zak Crawley in the slips. Kohli joined Vihari before rain halted the opening session. Rain forced early lunch with the scoreboard reading 53/2. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, India went with Pujara at the top alongside young Gill, while Shardul Thakur made it to the eleven in place of off-spinner Ashwin. Anderson replaced Jamie Overton in the England team. Bumrah will be keen on showing his captaincy acumen as he leads India against a vastly improved opposition. Bumrah has replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out on Thursday with a bout of Covid-19.