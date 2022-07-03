India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kohli joins Pujara as Vihari falls after tea; IND eye sizeable lead

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 3: Shubman Gill fell early to James Anderson after England folded for 284 in the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari then put on a sedate partnership as India reached 37/1 at tea. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow scored a brisk hundred to lead England's fightback, while India managed to gain a healthy first-innings lead. Bairstow, 91 not out when rain forced an early lunch on the third day, went to three figures when a push off seamer Shardul Thakur was misfielded on the cover rope. His exit left England 227-6 and they were eventually dismissed for 284 in reply to India's first-innings 416, a deficit of 132 runs. On the second day, England slumped to 84 for five in 27 overs after a dominating three-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj took the wicket of Joe Root (31) and Mohammed Shami sent Jack Leach (0) back to the pavilion. Initially, centuries by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post an imposing total of 416 runs.