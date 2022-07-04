India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 4: Ravindra Jadeja joins Rishabh Pant after India lose Shreyas Iyer
- India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Day 4: India lost two wickets in the first hour of the day but Rishabh Pant has scored another half century and taken India's lead well past the 300-run mark. Follow Live Cricket Score and Updates of the IND vs ENG Match Today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 4: Leading by over 250 runs, India will be aiming to build on their momentum on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test match against England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have resumed batting for the visitors and will be trying to build a strong partnership. The visitors posted 125 for three in 45 overs at Stumps on Sunday, with Pujara and Pant remaining unbeaten. Pujara registered 50 runs off 139 balls and Pant added 30 runs to the scoreboard. Pant took his match total to 176 (having hammered 146 runs off 111 balls in the first innings) and in doing so, he registered the most runs in a single Test match for any Indian wicketkeeper outside Asia. Earlier, England were bowled out for 284, in response to India's first innings total of 416. A valiant knock of 106 runs off 140 balls by Jonny Bairstow didn't really change England's position in the game as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj swept aside their batting order with a three-wicket and four-wicket haul respectively.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 04:07 PM
India vs England: FOUR! OUT OF THIS WORLD FROM PANT!
Jack Leach brought in which means Pant gets into the mood of taking rabits out of his helmet. Leach bowls it well wide outside off and Pant leans all the way out and sweeps it through backward square leg. He falls over after completing the shot, which is something you would expect the likes of Pant and Bumrah to do nowadays in Test cricket
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 04:00 PM
IND vs ENG: OUT! The short ball does it again for Iyer
Pretty much a sitting duck is Iyer against the short ball. Stokes had just placed Anderson at midwicket, Iyer pulls Potts's short delivery straight into his hands. That is a bad shot and it is pretty clear that Iyer needs to do something about a weakness that is this obvious. Brendon McCullum did work with him quite closely at KKR and so it is no surprise that England have done him so easily here.
Iyer c Anderson b Potts 19(26), India 190/5
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:55 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: 50 for Pant!
What a match he is having. He gets there by hitting a four of course. He tucks it fine off the pads off Broad and raises his bat. This has come in 72 balls.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:51 PM
India vs England 5th Test: 2 exquisite shots from Iyer for four
Well Iyer making the most of whenever England don't play short and cramp him for room. The first was driven almost on the up off Potts, the next is a dot and then another cover drive off a half volley. He moves to 18 off 20, the partnership between him and Pant is already 25 runs off 32. Just an hour of this would be enough to practically take the game away from England. India lead by 310.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:48 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: Pant dropped by Crawley
Tough one but then those do tend to change matches. Edged off Broad and Crawley dives to his left, one hand outstretched. The ball bounces off it and Pant survives.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:40 PM
IND vs ENG: FOUR! Iyer finds the boundary
Not the best of deliveries from Broad. Short and wide and Iyer slashes hard it. The ball goes up in the air over gully and races to the boundary. India's lead is now 299.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:39 PM
India vs England: Iyer getting the short ball treatment
Almost every delivery that Iyer has got so far has been short and Iyer has not looked way too comfortable with it. He is on five runs for now.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:36 PM
India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Effortless from Pant
Short from Anderson, Pant transfers his weight to the backfoot and sends the ball careening through midwicket. He moves to 43 off 67, India are 159/4 and lead by 291. Shreyas Iyer is at the other end and England will know that they need a wicket in double quick time because the longer these two stay, the more India's lead will balloon.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:29 PM
India vs England 5th Test: OUT! Pujara falls!
Broad strikes in his very first over of the day. England abandon the Root ploy, whatever that was meant to achieve, and they have been vindicated. Back of a length and rising on Pujara and he goes for the backfoot punch, as he has done always this morning. But he ends up hitting it straight into the hands of backward point and falls.
Pujara c Lees b Broad 66 (168), India 153/4, lead by 285.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:26 PM
IND vs ENG Live Score: FOUR!
Well Pujara is not letting any easy ones go today. He has decided to go for the ones that are short and wide, leave the rest outside off. This one he plays with soft hands and gets it past the slip cordon.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:20 PM
IND vs ENG: England continue with Root
Quite a puzzling move this from England, choosing to start with Joe Root bowling from one end and Anderson from the other. Perhaps Root has been brought as a way to bait Pant but then, they do have Jack Leach in the squad as well.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:12 PM
India vs England: Back to back boundaries!
Too full and straight from Anderson and Pujara just clips it past midwicket and the ball races to the boundary. A bit awry there from Anderson, India's lead extends to 272.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:10 PM
India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Pujara with the first boundary of the morning
Back of a length from Anderson, Pujara punches it through point for four. Absolutely perfect timing and he moves to 57.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:06 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: No run, India lead by 258 runs
A late outswinger by Anderson and Pant shoulders it as it goes around fifth stump.
India are 126/3 and lead by 258 runs.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:04 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: One run, Cheteshwar Pujara opens India's account on Day 4
A straight delivery by Anderson and Pujara directs it towards backward square leg for a single. India open their account on Day 4. The previous two deliveries were dot balls.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:00 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Day 3's action begins!
Cheteshwar Pujara (50*) and Rishabh Pant (30*) to resume batting for India. James Anderson to bowl for England.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 02:48 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Jonny Bairstow on his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli
Bairstow had an altercation with Kohli, while strugglng at 13 from 61 balls during England's first innings. Kohli threw some words at Bairstow and the pair got involved in an altercation. But Bairstow had the last laugh as he went on to hammer 106 runs off 140 balls.
Opening up on the altercation, Bairstow told Sky Sports, "We have played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It's a bit of craic. We are fiercely competitive on the field and that's what it is about. We are playing Test cricket and we are two competitors. That's why we play the game and it brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that's part and parcel of the game".
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 02:38 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Virat Kohli's poor form continues!
Kohli was once again dismissed cheaply and couldn't really muster a challenge on Day 3. Receiving a length delivery from Stokes, around off. Kohli edged the moving delivery towards Billings, who failed to catch it. But it went past to Root, who at first slip was alert and took a good reflex catch on the rebound! Kohli could only register 20 runs off 40 balls.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 02:23 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Weather report
According to AccuWeather, there is 0% probability of thunderstorms on Day 4 in Birmingham. The average temperature will be between 19 to 21 degrees, with around 47% chances of cloud cover.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 01:54 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Rishabh Pant breaks 69-year-old batting record
After playing an unbeaten knock of 30 runs on Day 3, Pant took his match total to 176, which gave him the most runs in a single Test match for any Indian wicketkeeper outside Asia. During the first innings, he smacked 146 runs off 111 balls. He broke the previous record of 161 runs, scored by Vijay Manjrekar at Kingston against West Indies in 1953.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 01:45 PM
India vs England 5th Test Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing final Test match between India and England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!