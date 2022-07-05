Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 5: Jasprit Bumrah and co. eye early wickets, hosts need 119 to win
India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 5: Jasprit Bumrah and co. eye early wickets, hosts need 119 to win

  • India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Day 5: Onus will be on Jasprit Bumrah as the visitors will be aiming for quick wickets on the final day. Meanwhile, the hosts require 119 runs in 100 overs to win. Follow live score and updates of the IND vs ENG Match Today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur interact at Edgbaston.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur interact at Edgbaston.(AP)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 02:24 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 5: England will be brimming with confidence when Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow walk out to bat on Day 5 of the ongoing Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Despite imposing a gigantic 378-run target for England, the in-form batters helped the hosts finish Day 4 at 259/3, needing another 119 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. Both Bairstow and Root are playing in their 70s and they will surely look to reach the triple digit figure. India, on the other hand, will eye for quick breakthrough and a lot of this will be expected from captain Jasprit Bumrah. He is the lone wicket-taker in England's second innings.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 05, 2022 02:24 PM IST

    India vs England, 5th Test Day 5 Live: Weather report

    According to weather.com, Edgbaston is expected to have cloud cover through the day, with the temperature expected to be around 15 degrees celsius. Chance of rain is highly unlikely.

  • Jul 05, 2022 02:03 PM IST

    India vs England, 5th Test Day 5 Live: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to build on their partnership!

    England need 119 in 100 overs to win and have an entire day left. Bairstow (72*) and Root (76*) will be aiming to dominate and seal a victory for the hosts on Day 5.

  • Jul 05, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    India vs England, 5th Test Day 5 Live: All eyes on Jasprit Bumrah!

    Bumrah is India's lone wicket-taker during England's second innings, having dismissed Crawley and Pope. Root and Bairstow will resume batting for the hosts and Bumrah will be seeking an early breakthrough!

  • Jul 05, 2022 01:23 PM IST

    India vs England, 5th Test Day 5 Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing final Test match's Day 5 between India and England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

