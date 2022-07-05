India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 5: Jasprit Bumrah and co. eye early wickets, hosts need 119 to win

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 5: England will be brimming with confidence when Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow walk out to bat on Day 5 of the ongoing Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Despite imposing a gigantic 378-run target for England, the in-form batters helped the hosts finish Day 4 at 259/3, needing another 119 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. Both Bairstow and Root are playing in their 70s and they will surely look to reach the triple digit figure. India, on the other hand, will eye for quick breakthrough and a lot of this will be expected from captain Jasprit Bumrah. He is the lone wicket-taker in England's second innings.

