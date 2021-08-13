Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can KL Rahul take India to a big score in first innings?
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 2.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 2.
Live

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can KL Rahul take India to a big score in first innings?

  India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: KL Rahul scored his sixth Test century to put his team in a dominating position as India finished on 276/3 at stumps. Can they carry on the momentum? Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 at Lord's.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:19 PM IST

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live score: India will look to carry on the momentum they gained on Day 1. India got a total of 276/3 at the end of the first day of the Lord's Test. KL Rahul followed his half-century in the first Test with a century here in the second as he along with captain Kohli drove India into a consolidating position. With five overs left in the day, India lost their captain Virat Kohli for 42, nicking Ollie Robinson to Joe Root at first slip. 

 

Follow scorecard and live updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2:

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 13, 2021 03:17 PM IST

    What's ailing Cheteshwar Pujara?

    Cheteshwar Pujara's last Test fifty came 10 innings ago. What's more concerning that he is struggling to do the one things he's made a career out of - spend time at the wicket. Most of his dismissals are similar as well - edging to either the wicketkeeper or to slips. In Australia, it was either Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins and in England, it's currently Anderson.

  • AUG 13, 2021 03:04 PM IST

    Rohit calls Lord's innings as most challenging

    "I wouldn't say the best because as long as you are playing. There will be a lot of opportunities that you will be having. But yes certainly challenging, the most challenging innings I have played. I felt very good, I was happy with the way we started off. Unfortunate dismissal but I couldn't have done anything to that," said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI.

  • AUG 13, 2021 02:46 PM IST

    Aakash Chopra's prediction

    "India will score more than 375 runs. They are still 100 runs away from that, I feel they will reach till there. I feel Rahul will cross the 150-run mark. Fingers, toes, everything crossed," said Chopra.

  • AUG 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    India look to get past the 400-run mark?

    India will look to get their score past the 400-run mark. A lot depends on how KL Rahul carries on his innings. Ajinkya Rahane will also look to get back among the runs. 

  • AUG 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST

    Weather update

    Courtesy - Weather.com
    Courtesy - Weather.com

    Although it is not expected to rain on Friday but knowing the England weather, nothing can be guaranteed. It is going to be cloudy but rain might make an appearance in the second half of the day. 

  • AUG 13, 2021 01:47 PM IST

    India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. India have the upper hand going into the second day as KL Rahul scored a century as India reached a score of 276/3. But fans will hope the weather does not play the villain here at Lord's.

