India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: All eyes on Rishabh Pant as India eye competitive total on final day
- India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: India currently lead by 154 runs and the onus is now on Rishabh Pant, the last recognized batsman, to help the visitors set a competitive target. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5.
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: After four action-laced days of Test cricket at Lord's, it's time for the one that matters the most. India, currently at 181/6, and leading by 154 runs, still have a chance to put up a competitive total as their star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is still unbeaten. For England, the objective is clear; wrap up the tail at the earliest and chase down the target. Will we see a result or will this also end in a draw?
Follow live score and updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 5:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:55 PM
No shortage of motivation
Already Ravi Shastri was seen speaking to Rishabh Pant a little while ago. And just now, Virat Kohli was spotted addressing his teammates. Words are a good starting point, but he would want his batsman and bowlers convert them into a solid performance.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:50 PM
Time for some number crunching
Only on three occasions at Lord's, has a side defended a score in the fourth innings of 200 or less. So that perhaps offer a bit of a guide that anything over 200 gets pretty interesting. If India can get themselves a lead of something near 220, a cracking game is going to be on. In case you missed it, at the moment, India's lead is 154.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:45 PM
Update on Mark Wood
Former England batsman Nick Knight says there is a slim chance of Mark Wood bowling today as the fast bowler was seen with a heavy strapping on his right shoulder. Wood chased a ball heading to the boundary, but upon the dive, collided with the advertisement boards and was immediately seen favouring his shoulder. He eventually walked off the field.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:40 PM
England will surely take the second new ball
The dipping lights on Day 4 and the ball turning a bit, Joe Root decided against taking the second new ball late on Sunday and continued with the old ball for two overs. But with a fresh day ahead and a cover of dark clouds overhead, England will surely start Day 5's proceedings with the second new ball against Pant and Ishant.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:35 PM
Vaughan has his say on the Lord's Test
India, England… you see this? Michael Vaughan feels we can have a winner today, and if that happens, one team will head into Leeds with a 1-0 lead.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:30 PM
2nd Test, Day 5, Live: Weather Update
Well, unlike Day 5 of the Nottingham Test, the final day at Lord's on Monday is expected to be a lot better. Conditions may remain overcast but chances of rain are very dim. So if you're an Indian fan hoping for rain to save the team… if comes down to it that is… it's not an update you'd want to hear.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:25 PM
Can Pant restore parity for India?
The final day of the Lord's Test is set for a tantalizing finish. Three sessions left to determine the outcome. If India can hold fort for the first session, their lead will certainly cross 200 or even more, which means England will be left with two session to chase them down. An England win, an India win or a draw… all three outcomes are possible today. Who said Mondays can be tough?
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 02:20 PM
Indian fans, how much lead do you think will be enough for England?
A) 175 to 200
B) 200 to 250
C) 250-plus
To be honest, with four wickets left and England already into the tail, option C might not even be a candidate here, but let us not forget that Ishant does have a Test fifty. It's a long tail that India have and anything close to what happened in the first innings of the Nottingham Test would prove gold dust here.
-
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 01:20 PM
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's. It's D-Day and in a few hours time from now, we will find out if there is a winner or not. Currently, India lead by 154 runs after ending Day 4 at 181/6. Rishabh Pant (14*) is India's lone remaining hope and the visitors will look to set up a fighting total. Expect the final day to be a cracker so stay tuned and fasten your seatbelts.