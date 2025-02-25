India Masters vs England Masters Live Score, IML 2025: IND legends look to continue juggernaut against Ian Bell's ENG
- 38 Mins ago Sachin looks to entertain his home crowd
- 48 Mins ago Who were India's heroes?
- 58 Mins ago What happened last time out
- 8 Mins ago Hello and welcome back!
India Masters vs England Masters Live Score, IML 2025: The new-found International Masters League had an absolutely rollicking start in the opening match of its inaugural season, as a Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters team won an absolute thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, coming through by the skin of their teeth in a four-run victory against the Sri Lanka Masters....Read More
The campaign rolls on for Tendulkar’s teams of legends and heroes, as they try to back up their winning start with a perfect first part of this tournament in Navi Mumbai. On this occasion, their opponents will be the England Masters team, who will be captained by one of the most revolutionary white-ball captains in cricket history as Eoin Morgan returns to the helm. This will be England’s first match of the tournament.
One thing you can be promised in the IML at the DY Patil Stadium is runs. Plenty of runs, coming thick and fast, and big hitting with several sixes. The first two matches of this tournament have seen nearly a combined 900 runs being scored across the four innings, with all four batting teams exceeding the 200-run mark, and three passing 220.
India batted first in the opening game of the tournament, and fans received an indication of what these players can still do with the willow in their hands, especially against bowlers who aren’t what they used to be in their pomp and with boundaries drawn in a touch. Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan muscled balls to every part of the ground, putting Sri Lanka to the sword as they whacked countless sixes to push India’s total, depositing shots over the fence at ease.
However, for India, and in particular the fans who will be attending this match, there is truly only one thing they will want to see. That is Sachin Tendulkar batting long, and scoring some runs. The Master Blaster was dismissed for just 10 runs in the first match, but showed his class even in that abrupt innings with a couple of trademark boundaries. That won’t scratch the itch, even for the great man himself: he loves scoring runs, and opening the batting in beautiful conditions, he will want to make the most of it.
For England, this will be an interesting test, especially for a team that on the surface seems to rely more on big-name bowlers than big-name batters, outside of Morgan himself and Ian Bell. The likes of Steven Finn and Tim Bresnan will have the opportunity to don the England jersey once again, as well as a fan-favourite in Monty Panesar. Can England contain the Indian batting, which looked so formidable without their biggest legend clicking? And can they click into gear themselves on a pitch where batting looks to be coming so naturally for white-ball stars of years gone by?
All eyes on Sachin Tendulkar and the India Masters as they look to go for two wins out of two.
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: Sachin looks to entertain his home crowd
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: The main appeal for the Indian team (and this is a statement that has been true hundreds of times in the past) is Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin is the captain of this team, and looked set for a lovely innings with a couple of fantastic boundaries.
Unfortunately, he was dismissed for just 10, leaving the Mumbaikars wanting more. Well, here's Sachin's chance to provide.
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: Who were India's heroes?
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: Quickfire 50s from Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan at different stages of the innings helped India reach a total of 222.
However, it was the unheralded Abhimanyu Mithun who delivered an absolutely clutch final over when Sri Lanka were arguably the favourites to go on and win.
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: What happened last time out
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: India Masters started off the tournament with a thrilling 4-run victory over Sri Lanka in a match that went down to the very last ball. Despite a tall first innings total and a dominant bowling performance, Sri Lanka's death overs onslaught kept the islanders alive in the contest to make it interesting.
India Masters vs England Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: Hello and welcome back!
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters LIVE Score, IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar and the India Masters continue their journey in the new International Masters League, fresh off a cracking victory against Sri Lanka in a match that had all the thrills you could have asked for. Following this electric start, India’s next opponents are the England Masters, and if there’s one thing we can promise you, it’s that there will be plenty of sixes and plenty of runs. Stay tuned!