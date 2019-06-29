India vs England Live streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday’s high-profile ICC World Cup 2019 encounter. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli’s men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust the hosts from the global event. Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan’s men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only six points from seven games.England, however, could take solace from the fact that they beat India 2-1 in their last bilateral series at home

Where is India vs England match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs England World Cup match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

At what time does the India vs England match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs England World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Sunday(June 30).

Where to watch live coverage of India vs England match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs England match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch India vs England World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs England World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs England match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 20:58 IST