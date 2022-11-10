India vs England Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: When and Where to watch IND vs ENG Online and on TV

India vs England Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: A berth in the final will be at stake when India and England lock horns in Adelaide on Thursday. India come to the game after finishing at the top of their group in the Super 12 stage with eight points, while England qualified for the semi-final after registering a win in their final group game of the stage against Sri Lanka last week. The winner of the match will take on Pakistan in the final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground; the Babar Azam-led side had defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final by 7 wickets in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming for a rematch of their opening game of the tournament in Melbourne, as they take on England in Adelaide. On a pitch that has been relatively slower than other surfaces in this World Cup, India might be slight favourites due to their spin strength, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being among the wickets over the past few matches. The side did endure injury scares to their star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the build-up to the game, but no major concern has been reported. England, meanwhile, have been nervy with their batting department but Alex Hales' valiant knock in the match against Sri Lanka (47 off 30 balls), providing the side with a much-needed boost ahead of the semi-final clash against India.

Here are the live streaming details for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final 2, India vs England:

When will the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 match be played?

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 will be played on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Where will the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 match be played?

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 match start?

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2?

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 in India?

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final 2 will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

