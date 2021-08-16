'Main character missing': Is Wasim Jaffer referring to India's Ashwin in his cryptic tweet ahead of Day 5?

The final day of the second India vs England Test is upon us and the match can go either way. Amidst all the anticipation surrounding the outcome of the ongoing Lord's Test match, Wasim Jaffer has managed to sneak in a cryptic tweet about a “main character missing” and it turns out that he is referring to senior India off-spinner R Ashwin.

Much has already been spoken about Ashwin's exclusion from the first two Tests. When Virat Kohli decided to go with four seamers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja, a few heads turned. However, when the management decided to stick to the same template, the debate raged on further with experts shocked with the absence of Ashwin.

ALSO READ| 'You don't pick a team just for 1st innings': Is Shane Warne's tweet on importance of spinners directed at Indian team?

Late on Sunday night, Jaffer had his say on the topic in his typical “cryptic” style when he posted a picture of the ball pitching off the rough patches and turning. He captioned it:" Let me tell you a kutti story.. The main character is missing."

Through his tweet, it became clear that he is hinting at Ashwin because the first part of the tweet is name of Ashwin's famous YouTube series. Fans did not take long to decipher the puzzle.

Ashwin last donned the India whites during the World Test Championship final in Southampton in June and was expected to partner Jadeja in the lower middle-order. Numerous experts have opined that this move may come back to haunt India and that they have missed a trick by not playing an all-rounder and therefore, exposing the long tail

At stumps on Day 4, India were 181/6, with a lead of 154 against England, as the Lord’s Test is set for a grandstand finish on Monday. A lead of 150 could be enough, reckons Warne while praising Pujara (45) and Rahane (61) for their fine knocks with the bat.