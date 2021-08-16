Home / Cricket / 'You don't pick a team just for 1st innings': Is Shane Warne's tweet on importance of spinners directed at Indian team?
Australia legend Shane Warne indirectly questioned Indian team's decision to not include a specialist, front-line spinner for the second Test against England at Lord's.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:43 AM IST

For the second Test match in a row, Virat Kohli left R Ashwin out of the playing XI, sticking to a four pacers-one spinner bowling combination, with Ravindra Jadeja being the lone spinner. The decision stirred a debate but that is a topic for another day.

ALSO READ| 'Foot is somewhere else, bat is somewhere else': Gavaskar on Kohli's struggle, says India captain 'hasn't played well'

On Day 4 of the Lord's Test, after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had batted with grit to add a 100-run partnership, England struck in the final session, picking up three quick wickets. Mark Wood provided the breakthrough dismissing Pujara, before Moeen Ali dismissed Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in a space of four overs. Rahane was out caught behind, while Jadeja was clean bowled by a ripper. And that is when Warne tweeted about the need to play a spinner no matter what.

"A spinner turning the game!!!! Surprise, surprise, this is why you always play a spinner no matter what the conditions! Remember you don’t pick a team just for the first innings. Spin to win," Warne tweeted.

 

At stumps on Day 4, India were 181/6, with a lead of 154 against England, as the Lord’s Test is set for a grandstand finish on Monday. A lead of 150 could be enough, reckons Warne while praising Pujara (45) and Rahane (61) for their fine knocks with the bat.

"Can there still be a result in this test match at Lords or will it be a draw? India need 250 runs ahead to declare - but time running out. Terrific character shown by Pujara & Rahane to fight back & put India ahead!!! Love the ebs & flows of test cricket," Warne tweeted.

shane warne team india india vs england + 1 more
