India vs England: Mark Wood ruled out of third Test against India due to shoulder injury

England seamer Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test at Headingley starting on Wednesday against India with a jarred right shoulder. There were doubts over Wood's participation after he sustained sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s but the England team management were hoping for the right-arm seamer to regain his fitness, which wasn't the case to be.

"He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team. The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match," said the ECB in a statement on Monday.

With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, England had fielded a depleted XI and now, Wood, too, has joined the list of absentees.

Wood had hurt his shoulder while trying to stop a ball from going for a boundary, he jarred his right shoulder while sliding close to the boundary rope.

He did return to the field with a heavy strapping on his shoulder and even bowled a few overs with the second new ball on Day 5 in full tilt but never appeared to be a 100% fit.

Many felt Wood should have taken greater care in the field.

"It was madness," said former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in his column for Britain's Daily Telegraph.

"Modern-day cricketers all dive athletically to save runs and the effort is commendable, but it is not worth the risk of injury to a leading bowler."

England go into the test against Virat Kohli's team bidding not only to level the series but end a run of seven Tests without a victory.