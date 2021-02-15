India captain Virat Kohli struck a brilliant half century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against England despite the tough batting conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England were bowled out for 134 in the first innings, in response to India's 329, giving the hosts a 195-run lead.

On Day 3, the England spinners made the most of the turning surface, picking up five quick wickets. But Kohli struck an important partnership to settle down the hosts and take took lead closer to 400.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!

Kohli's innings of 62 runs on a turning track garnered a lot of praise from cricket fraternity who took to Twitter to applaud the batsman.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kohli's stay in the middle came to an end when he was dismissed by England off-spinner Moeen Ali in the 66th over. The Indian skipper reviewed the LBW call, but it went to umpire's call and Kohli had to walk back.