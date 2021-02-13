IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Moeen Ali dismisses Virat Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests
Moeen Ali celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
Moeen Ali celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Moeen Ali dismisses Virat Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests

Moeen Ali became the first spinner in history to dismiss India captain Kohli for a duck in the longest format.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST

India captain Virat Kohli showcased signs of form with a fighting innings of 72 runs on the final day of the first Test. After the brave innings, many expected Kohli to put his best foot forward with the bat in the 2nd Test, especially if India won the toss and get to bat on the first two days when the pitch has not much going on for the bowlers. But on Saturday, the script completely changed.

India won the toss, and Kohli came out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Jack Leach. With Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the middle, Indian fans were hoping for another classic partnership between the two pillars of Indian cricket. But Moeen Ali had other plans.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!

Ali stunned Kohli with a turning delivery and cleaned him up for a duck just after facing 5 balls. The India skipper looked shocked and waited for a few seconds in the middle to confirm what had happened before walking off.


Doing so, Moeen Ali became the first spinner in history to dismiss India captain Kohli for a duck in the longest format. Overall, Kohli has been dismissed 11 times for a duck in Tests, but the previous 10 had come against pace bowlers.

The other bowlers who have dismissed Kohli for 0 in Tests are James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, Suranga Lakmal, Abu Jayed, Liam Plunkett, Ravi Rampaul, and Kemar Roach.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma struck his first Test century against England to settle down the hosts after losing three wickets before Lunch. The opener completed his ton in the 2nd session on Day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 AM IST
India vs England: On being asked about his reasons for electing to bat, Virat Kohli said that he expects the pitch to slow down from Day 2 onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
cricket

'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:57 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
cricket

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane hits fifty, India cross 200

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: After losing three wickets before Lunch, India fought back with a 100-run stand for 4th wicket to reach 189/3 at Tea. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test. Follow live updates of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli's wicket brings back memories of Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal in Trent Bridge. (BCCI/Getty)
Virat Kohli's wicket brings back memories of Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal in Trent Bridge. (BCCI/Getty)
cricket

After Kohli wicket, Vaughan recalls strikingly similar dismissal of Tendulkar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • India vs England: Michael Vaughan had fashioned a similar dismissal, bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate in a Test match, and as evident through this tweet, Moeen Ali’s wicket of Virat Kohli made the former England captain’s memory come rushing back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moeen Ali celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
Moeen Ali celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
cricket

Moeen Ali dismisses Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Moeen Ali became the first spinner in history to dismiss India captain Kohli for a duck in the longest format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moeen Ali bowled Virat Kohli through the gate. (BCCI)
Moeen Ali bowled Virat Kohli through the gate. (BCCI)
cricket

11th Test duck for Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through gate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of legendary India batsman and former captain Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of legendary India batsman and former captain Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Gavaskar explains why first session of 2nd Test went to England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: The loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
cricket

'He may go for lot of money': Gambhir names player who can be RCB's 'X-factor'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Former India batsman and two-time IPL trophy-winning captain Gautam Gambhir said that RCB may go after Maxwell in the upcoming auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)
cricket

'He has mystery element': Manjrekar says Kuldeep can give 'advantage' to India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:18 AM IST
India vs England: Washington Sundar had played an unbeaten 85 runs innings in the first innings in the first Test, but he had to make way for Kuldeep in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 AM IST
India vs England: On being asked about his reasons for electing to bat, Virat Kohli said that he expects the pitch to slow down from Day 2 onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
cricket

2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 AM IST
India vs England: Axar Patel will be making his Test debut after missing the first Test due to a strain in his left knee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
cricket

'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST
India vs England: This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
others

Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP