India vs England: Moeen Ali dismisses Virat Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests

India captain Virat Kohli showcased signs of form with a fighting innings of 72 runs on the final day of the first Test. After the brave innings, many expected Kohli to put his best foot forward with the bat in the 2nd Test, especially if India won the toss and get to bat on the first two days when the pitch has not much going on for the bowlers. But on Saturday, the script completely changed.

India won the toss, and Kohli came out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Jack Leach. With Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the middle, Indian fans were hoping for another classic partnership between the two pillars of Indian cricket. But Moeen Ali had other plans.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!

Ali stunned Kohli with a turning delivery and cleaned him up for a duck just after facing 5 balls. The India skipper looked shocked and waited for a few seconds in the middle to confirm what had happened before walking off.

What turn Moeen Ali! Virat Kohli bowled for a duck.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/G2rhZ6UBCX — Naveed khan نویدخان (@Naveedk07) February 13, 2021





Doing so, Moeen Ali became the first spinner in history to dismiss India captain Kohli for a duck in the longest format. Overall, Kohli has been dismissed 11 times for a duck in Tests, but the previous 10 had come against pace bowlers.

The other bowlers who have dismissed Kohli for 0 in Tests are James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, Suranga Lakmal, Abu Jayed, Liam Plunkett, Ravi Rampaul, and Kemar Roach.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma struck his first Test century against England to settle down the hosts after losing three wickets before Lunch. The opener completed his ton in the 2nd session on Day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON