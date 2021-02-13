India vs England: Moeen Ali dismisses Virat Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests
India captain Virat Kohli showcased signs of form with a fighting innings of 72 runs on the final day of the first Test. After the brave innings, many expected Kohli to put his best foot forward with the bat in the 2nd Test, especially if India won the toss and get to bat on the first two days when the pitch has not much going on for the bowlers. But on Saturday, the script completely changed.
India won the toss, and Kohli came out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Jack Leach. With Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the middle, Indian fans were hoping for another classic partnership between the two pillars of Indian cricket. But Moeen Ali had other plans.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!
Ali stunned Kohli with a turning delivery and cleaned him up for a duck just after facing 5 balls. The India skipper looked shocked and waited for a few seconds in the middle to confirm what had happened before walking off.
Doing so, Moeen Ali became the first spinner in history to dismiss India captain Kohli for a duck in the longest format. Overall, Kohli has been dismissed 11 times for a duck in Tests, but the previous 10 had come against pace bowlers.
The other bowlers who have dismissed Kohli for 0 in Tests are James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, Suranga Lakmal, Abu Jayed, Liam Plunkett, Ravi Rampaul, and Kemar Roach.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma struck his first Test century against England to settle down the hosts after losing three wickets before Lunch. The opener completed his ton in the 2nd session on Day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane hits fifty, India cross 200
After Kohli wicket, Vaughan recalls strikingly similar dismissal of Tendulkar
- India vs England: Michael Vaughan had fashioned a similar dismissal, bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate in a Test match, and as evident through this tweet, Moeen Ali’s wicket of Virat Kohli made the former England captain’s memory come rushing back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moeen Ali dismisses Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11th Test duck for Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through gate
- India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar explains why first session of 2nd Test went to England
- India vs England: The loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He may go for lot of money': Gambhir names player who can be RCB's 'X-factor'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has mystery element': Manjrekar says Kuldeep can give 'advantage' to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox