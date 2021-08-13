India vs England: 'No boss, I don't have any time': Rohit Sharma clears two misconceptions people have about his batting

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world to have scored three double-centuries in ODIs. He also holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup, which is five. Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of IPL, having led Mumbai Indians to five title wins, and as India skipper, he has led the team to 15 wins from 19 T20Is, a win percentage of 78.95.

Rohit is many things – a world-class batsman, a formidable opener, an impressive captain – but the two things he is not is a batsman who has 'extra time' and 'lazy elegance'. Former cricketers and fans alike have commonly associated these two terms with Rohit's batting time and again, but the batsman has ridiculed both, saying he does not believe in either.

ALSO READ| 2nd Test: Rohit-Rahul opening act sets up India for big innings at Lord's

"I've heard people say that 'he has got a lot of time'. No boss, I don't have any time. I know that when I'm facing the bowler, you have to be ready. There is no such thing as extra time or he has got more time. Every batsman is challenged when he is facing the bowler, so you just have to be on top of your game, mindset to come out on top for that particular delivery," Rohit told Dinesh Karthik in a video uploaded by Sky Sports.

"There is no time. Those guys are quick enough to rattle you. Yes, technically you can say that he plays the ball late, but there is no such thing as 'he has got less time, more time'. I don't think so."

The terms 'lazy elegance' was first described for former Pakistan batsman and captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who had a calmness about his batting. But as far as Rohit is concerned, he is anything but a batsman who personifies that characteristic.

"When you're playing a sport, you cannot be lazy. As simple as that. Maybe it sounds or looks like that on television but if you are lazy, you cannot achieve what you want to on the field. You have to be at it. You cannot be ahead of the game if you're lazy," Rohit added.

"There is an effort. When I play the pull shot, there are guys who are bowling at 145-plus and all that, you can't be lazy. I've been hearing about this since I started playing for India. ‘Oh he’s got lazy elegance'. I don't understand this term."