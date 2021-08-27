'Not easy to perform after receiving kind of criticism he did for his captaincy at Lord's': Zaheer Khan lauds Joe Root

Simply put, Joe Root was at it again. The England skipper smashed his third century of the series, in as many matches, and sixth of the season to help England post 432/8 at Stumps on Day 2 and the hosts extended their lead to a whopping 345 runs. He looked comfortable from the get-go and played his shots freely. Former India bowler Zaheer Khan remarked that Root proved his mettle yet again.

While analyzing the second day of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, Zaheer said that it was important for Root to inspire his team after losing the Lord's Test and he did exactly that.

"It is very important for a leader, especially when his team is down and trailing, to motivate his teammates, inspire them to play good cricket, and come back in the series. So, Root showed all these qualities and also showed his vigor," Zaheer said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Root copped heavy flak for his tactical failure on the final day of the second Test which resulted in India's victory. Zaheer further added that he was impressed with the way Root bounced back and did not let the criticism affect his batting, something that can easily happen.

"It is not easy (to perform like this) after receiving the kind of criticism he received for his captaincy after the Lord's Test. He used the break very well and maintained his form with the bat. Sometimes, when this sort of a thing happens (criticism after Lord's Test), it affects your batting too. Instead, he polished his batting further.

"The way the match started and the first day played out and the way (James) Anderson and the bowlers performed so well to bundle out India cheaply, he would have definitely benefitted from it. Let's not forget the opening stand. In this innings, he batted more freely and was playing his shots more often. The fact that he is well-versed with this ground was also an added advantage," explained Zaheer.

Culminating his point, Zaheer made an interesting observation about why the English skipper was able to play his shots freely and score runs thick and fast.

"It looked like he had made up his mind that he will be positive and play his shots because he hadn't come out to bat in such circumstances earlier. He had to curb his instincts, absorb the pressure and play accordingly till now. So, he would definitely have enjoyed this on the back of great form and a great platform," opined Zaheer.

