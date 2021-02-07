IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar explains how Rishabh Pant can become a 'lot more consistent’

India were in a spot of bother as they tried to chase down England’s mammoth total in the first Test in Chennai. Team India lost their first four wickets including Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma for a score of 73. But Rishabh Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack wonderfully as he forged an important partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pant targeted England spinner Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over. It surprised the England team as captain Joe Root took Leach off the attack.

It was an exhilarating display of batting by him. But he eventually got out while trying to hit Dom Bess for a six. Pant was just 9 runs away from his hundred but gave a catch to Leach.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar commended Pant for his innings but said that he needs to find that ‘thin line’ between ‘being carefree and careless’ to become more consistent.

"He (Pant) has always been an exhilarating player. He can be annoying in the sense we all want to see him carry on and bat because he gives so much enjoyment with the way he plays. What happens with Rishabh Pant is there is always that very thin line between being carefree and careless. Once he realises what is that little line between being carefree and careless, he will be a lot more consistent," Gavaskar said during the break on Star Sports.

"It was fantastic to watch him take on Jack Leach because he didn't want to settle down. It's a partnership, he recognises he can be dangerous to the right hander. He is trying to throw him off by affecting his confidence."

Pant had a strike rate of 103 during his innings of 91 and it put England on the back foot.