IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live (BCCI)
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: England bowled out for 578 in 1st innings

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: England were bowled out for 578 in the first innings with R Ashwin dismissing James Anderson. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dom Bess before, and India were successful in restricting the visitors below 600. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:15 AM IST

  • FEB 07, 2021 10:14 AM IST

    Stats attack

    190.1 overs by England is the longest first innings in Test cricket since South Africa batted out 190.4 overs against India in Kanpur in 2004/05.


  • FEB 07, 2021 10:14 AM IST

    England bowled out for 578

    GONE! R Ashwin cleans up James Anderson and that is over. England are bowled out for 578 in the first innings. A mountain of a task for India ahead.

  • FEB 07, 2021 10:05 AM IST

    Resistance from Anderson

    James Anderson and Jack Leach are showing massive resistance here to accomplish mission 600.

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    Should India have taken new ball earlier?

    India took the new ball 24 overs after it was available to them and it produced a wicket immediately. Should the hosts have taken the new ball earlier?

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:54 AM IST

    Bumrah takes a wicket!

    GONE! Jasprit Bumrah traps Dom Bess with the new ball! The decision to take the new ball has worked for India. ENG 567/9

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:50 AM IST

    Ashwin to Bess - FOUR!

    FOUR! Dom Bess gets away with the first boundary of the day - finally time to break the shackles perhaps. Jumped forwards and hammered it towards long-on.

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:45 AM IST

    Slow start from England

    Dom Bess is going slower than most expected - no sense of urgency from England. Perhaps, the word from dressing room is to use up as much of the first session they could to reach 600 mark.

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:38 AM IST

    20th No ball

    Jasprit Bumrah bowls 20th no ball from India - the first one of the day here. This is a serious concern. 20 No balls in a Test match is seriously worrying.

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:27 AM IST

    India vs England 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Dom Bess and Jack Leach have come out to bat. R Ashwin kicks off the proceedings on Day 3. HERE WE GO!

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:23 AM IST

    Weather report

    The weather is pretty similar to the first two days. Temperature is 27 degree celcius, slightly cooler, but humidity has gone up.

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:18 AM IST

    Pitch Report

    Deep Dasgupta gives an update on Day 3 pitch:


    "It's dustier than what we saw yesterday. A few more rough marks for the right-hander too now. Turn and bounce might be on the slower side though giving the batsmen a little extra time," says Deep Dasgupta on the broadcast.

  • FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Dom Bess, Jack Leach will be batting

    England tailenders Dom Bess and Jack Leach will be batting for the remaining overs - but the big question is how long will England wait for the two batsmen to reach 600? Will it be hit hard or get out mentality from the visitors?

  • FEB 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST

    Who is India's 'unsung hero?'

    Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen praised India pacer Ishant Sharma for his perfomance, and called him as India's 'unsung hero'. Do you agree?


    "Fabulous little spell here from Ishant. And I say fabulous, as 170 overs in the field is like a prison sentence! He is also an unsung hero. He has been around for many a year in Indian cricket. As a fast bowler, it is highly commendable!" Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.

  • FEB 07, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Should Bumrah rest for 2nd Test?

    Gautam Gambhir believes India should rest pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the 2nd Test.


    "100 percent, absolutely. I'm not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you've got to keep that in mind too," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

  • FEB 07, 2021 08:37 AM IST

    Ishant Sharma one wicket away from milestone

    Ishant Sharma is one wicket away from picking his 300th Test wicket. If he manages to do that, he will become the 6th Indian to take 300 Test wickets and 3rd Indian pacer to do so.

  • FEB 07, 2021 08:35 AM IST

    Ishant Sharma vs Joe Root: A battle worth its weight in gold

    "Through his brilliant double hundred, there was one Indian bowler Joe Root didn’t master, in the first Test at Chennai. Whether at the start of his innings or when past 100, every time Ishant Sharma came on to bowl, the England skipper looked tentative," writes Hindustan Times' Sanjjeev K Samyal, in his column.


    "Middling everything from the rest of the bowlers, against Sharma there were inside and outside edges that fell short of the slips, and balls that thudded into Root’s pads. The slowness of the MA Chidambaram Stadium wicket meant the batsman got that little extra time to adjust and keep the crafty Indian pacer at bay, but there was no taking a chance against Sharma. Root wisely played out the pacer."


  • FEB 07, 2021 08:29 AM IST

    Ben Stokes on his innings

    Ben Stokes played a handy cameo of 82 runs as he ensured England got off to a great start on Day 2. Here is what he said of his innings afterwards.


    Ben Stokes: "I played on instinct I guess (that first six off Ashwin). Something I've been working on. Getting right down the wicket or getting right back. Today initially it looked like a typical subcontinent wicket. But as soon as Nadeem got a couple of balls to turn and bounce out of the rough, I had to make a decision. I decided I would rather get out caught at deep square leg than in timid fashion at short leg. Root's in incredible form. To play like that in alien conditions is incredible. Looking back at my dismissal, probably would've tried to hit a bit straighter. Have to give a lot of credit to Ishant and Bumrah for the way they've run in. Got a lot of respect for that. Something we'll have to do as a unit. Pleasing to win the toss and put a total on the board."

  • FEB 07, 2021 08:21 AM IST

    Stuart Broad at his hilarious best

    “When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture” posted ICC on Instagram.


    England pacer Stuart Broad, however, was not amused by ICC’s post. “I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?” Broad replied on ICC’s post.


    Typical, Stuart Broad! * Laughing smiley*

  • FEB 07, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    India vs England 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome my good friends to another exciting day of Test cricket. Now, look, was Day 2 a little bit of a drag if you are an Indian fan? Yes. Has the pitch been disappointing so far, not having anything for bowlers? Yes. But hey, today, we will get to see India bat very, very, soon. And also it is Day 3 - and maybe the pitch may finally be seeing some cracks, which can open up the game. So, buckle your seat belts and get ready for a thrilling ride as we enter Day 3 of the first Test from the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: England were bowled out for 578 in the first innings with R Ashwin dismissing James Anderson. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dom Bess before, and India were successful in restricting the visitors below 600. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • India vs England: Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • India vs England: Between June 2015 – his first full-time assignment as India captain – and January of 2021, Kohli has evolved into India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 33 wins.
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

'I too ran a drink out too': Broad takes a dig at ICC

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • Broad, who was not included in the England Playing XI for the first Test against India, took a dig at ICC.
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:00 AM IST
India vs England: Pietersen said the cricketer is an "unsung hero", who lifted India's spirits on day two of the opening Test against England.
India's Ishant Sharma bowls on Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma all vintage class in battle with Joe Root

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • The fast bowler, recalled for his 98th Test after injury forced him out of the Australia tour, was the only one to trouble England’s master batsman.
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: England players Ben Stokes and Joe Root during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000039A)(PTI)
cricket

Root's batting against spin makes us feel pretty rubbish: Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Ben Stokes’ comments came after Joe Root became the first cricketer to slam a double hundred on his 100th Test match to help England to a commanding position against hosts India in the first Test in Chennai.
England player Joe Root after scoring 150 runs during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Joe Root delivers masterclass as Indian bowlers wilt

By Abhishek Paul | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Root recovered from overnight cramp as he dipped into rich reserves of energy, completing his maiden double century against India with a six over long on off Ravichandran Ashwin. It was his second double century in a fortnight, the first by an overseas batsman in India since Brendon McCullum’s 225 in 2010.
India's Shahbaz Nadeem fields during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

I need to go back and work in the nets, says Nadeem after bowling six no-balls

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Spinners bowling a no-ball is not common. But left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled six of them.
Amitabh Bachchan and Andrew Flintoff.(PTI/Getty)
cricket

'This aged well': Flintoff takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan for old tweet on Root

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Root scored 218 runs in the first innings as England reached a mammoth score of 555/8 after two days of play in the first Test. Root has been getting a lot of plaudits for his batting and even an old tweet from Indian acting legend Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced.
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doesn't make sense': Harbhajan 'completely baffled' by Team India's decision

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
File image of Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match against Services at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, (PTI)
cricket

Vijay Hazare to start from Feb 20; Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore among venues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:31 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday released the schedule with Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur being five of the six venues. Eight Plate Group teams will be playing their matches at various grounds across Tamil Nadu.
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score(Twitter)
cricket

BBL Final: Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to win Big Bash League

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Big Bash League final live score: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live updates, BBL 2021 final in Sydney.
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.
