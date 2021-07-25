Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

India vs England: Rishabh Pant returns from isolation, joins Team India’s training session ahead of ENG Tests - WATCH

The batters looked in great touch, especially Pant and captain Virat Kohli who didn’t participate in the three-day practice game against County Select XI.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Indian players during a training session in England(BCCI)

A full-strength Indian team on Sunday resumed training ahead of the 5-match Test series against England. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was under isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, also joined the team at the practice.

The BCCI on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a video of India’s training session. The batters looked in great touch, especially Pant and captain Virat Kohli who didn’t participate in the three-day practice game against County Select XI.

The likes of Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel trained under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun while Cheteshwar Pujara was seen having a discussion with head coach Ravi Shastri.

Along with the two stumpers – Pant and Wridhhmam Saha – KL Rahul also underwent the wicketkeeping drills.

“#TeamIndia hit the ground running as they get into the groove for the #ENGvIND Test series,” tweeted BCCI.

The Indian contingent received a major boost as Pant recovered from Covid and joined back the squad in Durham. The likes of Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar are reportedly ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Several reports have claimed that Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are currently touring Sri Lanka, would be flying to England as replacements. However, the BCCI is yet to release an official statement over the matter.

The Test series will kickstart on August 4 at Trent Bridge and will proceed until September 14. This 5-match series will mark the beginning of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

