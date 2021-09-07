Rohit Sharma provides update on injury, hints at his chances of playing 5th Test

Rohit Sharma did not take the field during the fourth innings of the match, along with Pujara, against England as both picked up respective injuries while batting. While Rohit had some issues with his left knee, Pujara had twisted his ankle while taking a single, after which the ankle had to be heavily taped. The nature and extent of these injuries are not known and whether it will impact Rohit and Pujara's participation in the fifth Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester remains to be seen.

Pujara's injury did not look serious, as he was up and running after receiving treatment and looked in no discomfort. Him not taking the field with England chasing 368 to win could have been a precautionary measure on the team management's part. As for Rohit, well… the India opener provided an update on how his injury and improvement is coming about.

"It looks good at the moment. The message from the physio is 'assess every minute, don't look too far ahead'," Rohit, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his knock of 127, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

As India registered a handsome 157-run win at The Oval to go 2-0 in the series, Rohit looked back at the gap between the World Test Championship final in June and the start of the England Tests – where the players of the team went on a break and returned to play a three-day warm-up game against Select County XI – and called it a deal-breaker in terms of preparing for the testing five-match series.

"It's always important to embrace the challenge, it's not going to be easy. Back in Durham we had time off to look at our training and technique and after the World Test Championship final we had 20-25 days, that was a real game-changer," added Rohit.