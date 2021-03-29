Shikhar Dhawan comes up with a golden answer when asked about being dropped from T20Is

With two half-centuries in three innings, Shikhar Dhawan has proven he is still right up there as far as being one of India's top opening batsmen is concerned. Dhawan lost his place in India's Test squad in later 2018, but continues to be a force to reckon with in limited-overs formats. In ODIs, Dhawan is just 23 runs away from completing 6000 runs for India and with Rohit Sharma, has formed one of India's best opening pairs of all time. In fact, Dhawan and Rohit are only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's pair for most runs by an Indian pair.

However, in the T20Is, Dhawan's place has been a bit under the scanner. Prior to the start of the England T20Is, Virat Kohli declared that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India, although in the end, Dhawan did end up opening and it was later revealed that Rohit has been rested for the first two games.

Dhawan scored 4 in the first T20I against England before getting dropped for the rest of the four games. But come the ODIs, Dhawan sizzled with a 98 in the first game, helping India set up a match-winning total in the end. He scored 4 off 17 balls in the second ODI, but was back scoring runs in the decider, hitting 67 and offering India a 100-run partnership for the first wicket.

After the match, Dhawan was asked by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar what the batsman felt after being dropped in T20Is, to which the India opening batsman came up with a gem of a response. "I was always in the groove, it's just that I wasn't playing," Dhawan said laughing it off.

Between the completing of the limited-overs leg in Australia and the England T20Is, Dhawan went back playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, where even though he registered three ducks, the left-handed batsman scored 153 against Maharashtra. Acknowledging that the decks in the last two matches were suited to his liking, Dhawan said he enjoyed his recent outings for India.

"Once I got the chance I made the most of it. I was playing domestic cricket - Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare - and that was match practice for me. I'm glad I played those tournaments. The wicket was very good, especially the last two matches and I enjoy playing on such bouncy tracks," he said.