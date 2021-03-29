'When you have something like that, you will win more matches than lose': Sunil Gavaskar lauds India and its strength

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was extremely impressed with the leadership of Virat Kohli after the men-in-blue defeated England by seven runs in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1. In fact, it was the third series win for India in a row at home as they have already defeated the English visitors 3-1 in the Test series followed by a 3-2 win in the T20I leg.

During the post-match show on Star Sports network, Gavaskar highlighted that Kohli has got a bunch of fabulous match-winner who provide complete balance across departments. The cricketer-turned-commentator added such talented players ensure more wins for a team.

Also Read | 'It's becoming a pattern': VVS Laxman on India batsmen getting out to spinners

“I’ve always said that a captain is always as good as the team and he’s got a terrific team under him. He has got a couple of terrific opening batsman; the middle order is very good. He’s got a bowling attack which has plenty of variety. He has got an outstanding fielding unit. He’s got a wicketkeeper who is very good and who can come in down the order to bat and pummel the bowling along,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

And rightly so. In the ODIs, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided India great starts in two game out of the three, while Kohli himself cracked a couple of half-centuries in the first two matches. KL Rahul came into his elements, scoring 62 not out and 104 in the first two ODIs, while Pant continued his belligerent form scoring back-to-back brisk half-centuries. As far as the bowling goes, the returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar rediscovering his swing and getting wickets early in the innings will go down as one of India’s biggest positive.

Also Read | 'Surprised that Shardul wasn't 'Man of the Match': Virat Kohli after India's win

“So, the full balance of the team has been fantastic. And when you have something like that, you will win more matches than lose. And that is exactly what’s happening. Not everybody will be able to play to their potential,” Gavaskar explained.

“In a game of cricket, not XI players will be successful but if four players are successful – say two from the bowling and as many from the batting – then you are going win more matches than losing. India has some fabulous match-winners with the bat and with the ball and that is reflecting in the results.”

India's batting unit displayed a change of approach in the third ODI and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Pant (78), Pandya (64), and Dhawan (67) registered fifty-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors. The Virat Kohli-led side then restricted England to 322/9.