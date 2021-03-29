'It's becoming a pattern': VVS Laxman says India batsmen getting out to spinners is 'cause of concern'

Indian batsmen have conventionally been very good players of spin. Having turned up for matches on spin-friendly pitches on home soil for a major part of their careers, they are able to cope with spin better than most batsmen. However, some of India's top-order batters have conceded their wickets to spinners in England ODI series and VVS Laxman remarked that it's a cause of concern as it's becoming a pattern.

Former India batsman Laxman, during the mid-innings break of the 3rd ODI on Star Sports, quipped that when some of the players look at the replays of their dismissals, they would be very disappointed.

"The dismissal of KL Rahul was very unfortunate, getting out on a full toss. But both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be really disappointed when they would see the replay because this has almost become like a pattern against the spinners.

"Rohit Sharma not able to read the googly from Adil Rashid and then Shikhar Dhawan got out. And then, Moeen Ali gets the wicket of Virat Kohli. The ball was pitched up and Virat Kohli was looking to play through the off side against the turn, giving himself room. I think this is a cause of concern because Indian players are supposed to be excellent batsmen against spin bowling. Overall, the wonderful foundation laid by Shikhar and Rohit Sharma was halted by the spin bowling duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali." said a concerned Laxman.

In the third ODI on Monday, Rohit and Shikhar stitched a 103-run opening stand. Rashid first outfoxed Rohit with a googly and exactly 12 balls later, he forced Dhawan to chip one straight back into his hands.

Six balls later, in the next over, Kohli was castled by Ali as he tried to cut a very straight delivery.

In the ODI series, five Indian wickets were bagged by English spinners: three for Rashid, one for Moeen, and one for Liam Livingstone. On the other hand, until the third game, only one visitors' wicket was claimed by an Indian spinner.

After trading blows in the first two games, India eventually clinched the ODI series 2-1, bringing to an end England's long tour of India which lasted 52 days.