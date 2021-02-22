Stokes shouldn't forget, he has ability to put bowlers on backfoot: Thorpe
England assistant coach Graham Thorpe on Monday said Ben Stokes should not forget that he has the ability to put bowlers on the back-foot as he tried to play down the star all-rounder's apparent struggles against seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Stokes was dismissed thrice by Ashwin in the first two Tests in Chennai. The power-hitter was, in fact, stifled quite remarkably by the local favourite in the second game.
ALSO READ: R Ashwin all set to surpass Richard Hadlee, Dale Steyn in elite list of Test bowlers
When asked about Ashwin's command on Stokes, Thorpe said, "It is a challenge. Ben actually has at times different styles of playing. He can build into an innings as well.
"I think Ben also has that ability to put a bowler on the backfoot as well, that is something which he certainly should not forget."
The four Test series is currently tied at 1-1.
Thorpe praised Ashwin, saying he can be dangerous to both left and right handers on a turning track.
ALSO READ - Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe
"I mean not just for the left-handers, if the pitch spins, he (Ashwin) is obviously dangerous, for left and right handers, he is a fine bowler in those conditions as well," Thorpe said.
The assistant coach also conceded that the visitors will have a tough series ahead.
"I mean in terms of working with the players, it is important to get a good clear mind and kind of push that game away and try and reflect on what we could have done better.
"(It) comes back to similar things, trying to really trust your footwork and also trusting your defense and staying calm. But we know we have got again another tough week ahead of us," he said.
Thorpe also hinted that all players including Zak Crawley, who was ruled out of the first Two tests due to an injury, are available for selection.
"He (Crawley) is looking fit and I think we have probably got a full complement of players to pick from, so he (Crawley) will be certainly in the mix, and his injury seems to have healed for me, watching him in the nets," said Thorpe.
ALSO READ - 'When he is hot, he can be very hot': Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price at IPL 2021 Auction
Johnny Bairstow, who did well in Sri Lanka, is also certainly in contention.
"Johnny did well in Sri Lanka, he will come back into the mix. All the players are fit, so we have got a choice to make going into this match.
"We know what Johnny's credentials are, he is a good player of spin, he (has) got a decent record, he played well in Sri Lanka, so he is certainly going to be in with a shout," added the 51-year-old.
The assistant coach also said that the seamers could have more impact in the day-night Test despite the track being expected to favour slower bowlers.
"It is possible, it's possible, I mean without looking into it, the crystal ball, but I would imagine that the ball generally does swing more under the lights," he reckoned.
"They (India) don't have a huge database of pink ball cricket in India, maybe the second one, so looking forward to it, it is a fantastic stadium. We have prepared as well as we can," he added. PTI NRB PM PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Warner reveals extent of groin injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches
- Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaas quits as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach days after appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera probably one of the best ground I have ever been to: Archer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Among all young talented bowlers, he is number one': Nehra lauds England pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox