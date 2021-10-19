T20 World Cup warm-up game India Report Card: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul superb, question marks on Virat Kohli's form

India played their first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup against England on Monday and picked up an emphatic seven-wicket win over the 2019 ODI World Champions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar struggled with the ball, while Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin were impressive with the ball. With the bat, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan grabbed the spotlight after being picked over Rohit Sharma to open the innings.

Here is a look at India's report card of the warm-up game:

Ishan Kishan (10/10): Ishan Kishan continued his blistering form as an opener he displayed in the IPL as he smashed an unbeaten 70 runs in 46 balls, hitting 7 fours and 3 sixes. He had to return as he picked an injury.

KL Rahul (9/10): KL Rahul also showcased why Virat Kohli has selected him as an opener over himself as he hammered an unbeaten 51 runs in 24 balls.

Virat Kohli: (3/10): Questions over Virat Kohli's form with the bat continue as he was dismissed by Liam Livingstone for just 11.

Rishabh Pant (8/10): Rishabh Pant played his role of a match-winner to perfection as he smashed three sixes and a four to get 29* off 14 balls to win the game for India with 6 balls to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav (2/10): Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to shine as he was dismissed for just 8.

Hardik Pandya (4/10): Hardik Pandya did not bowl and did not have much left to do with the bat, but he stuck his head out and stayed till the end with Pant, scoring 10 off 12.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10): Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved to be the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 54 runs without picking a wicket. His form is a worry.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/10): R Ashwin did not get a wicket, but he helped in slowing down the pace in the middle overs, giving away just 23 runs in 4 overs.

Mohammed Shami (6/10): Mohammed Shami picked three crucial wickets for India, but he also gave away 40 runs in his 4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (8/10): Jasprit Bumrah prove to be an asset for the team -- as he was the best bowler of the bunch -- giving just 26 runs and getting a wicket.

Rahul Chahar (2/10): Rahul Chahar picked the big wicket of Dawid Malan but it may not be enough to redeem him after he gave away 43 runs in his 4 overs. Tough road ahead for him.

