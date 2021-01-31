IND USA
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.(REUTERS)
India vs England: 'Takes time getting used to it,' Buttler admits Bumrah's action can be bit of problem

'"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it," Buttler said during a virtual press conference.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:13 AM IST

England wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler has weighed in on the importance of IPL, saying the experience of playing the tournament in India gives the overseas players a bit of understanding in terms of wickets and familiarity when it comes to playing bowlers. One particular bowler Buttler is referring to is India quick Jasprit Bumrah, who will be in action against England in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, and whose action Buttler admits can be tough to read.

"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it," Buttler said during a virtual press conference.

"Certainly, for the boys who have played international cricket before against India and played against (them) in the IPL, certainly know the angles and what to expect a little bit. I think the thing that IPL does give you is familiarity with the wickets, and the guy having played against the majority of the guys, sort of understanding of their action and how they try and bowl."

The four Tests which will kick off England's near two-month long tour, will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs, with the T20 format expected to be one of the most important legs of the three. With the T20 World Cup lined up later in the year, both England and India will look to gain ample from playing as many T20Is as possible.

While World Champions England have had the chance to ace the ODIs, they haven't been playing a lot of T20Is lately and facing an in-form India can be the first step towards their preparation for the T20 WC, reckons Buttler. "We had a very settled team during the ODI World Cup as guys played for a long period of time, and I think that was a huge plus for us going into the tournament," he said.

"T20 side, we haven't had that time to play together as a group and familiarity with roles, so to play against a brilliant side like India gives us the perfect preparation for that tournament (T20 World Cup)."

